Somewhere out there, allegedly, is footage of Donald Trump watching two sex workers pee on a bed that the Obamas slept in at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow, Russia. The pee tape, so to speak. You might have forgotten about it (you probably didn’t), but it’s clearly on the former president’s mind based on the number of times he said the phrase “golden showers” during a campaign event in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“How about going home to my wife with the shower, y’know? The ‘golden shower,’ they called it,” Trump said. “And I had to explain that to our great first lady. I had to explain, they said, ‘Sir, they said you were in Russia…’ I was there for so short a period. And they said this thing with the golden shower and I said, I didn’t care about the other stuff. The other stuff was nuclear. I didn’t worry about that, but the golden shower was a problem for me.”

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel cracked, “Admitting that you have a problem is the first step. Good idea bringing that one back up. I had almost forgotten about it.”

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.