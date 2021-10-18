During a special episode of his Mea Culpa podcast, former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen reacted to the recent reemergence of the mythical “pee tape,” which allegedly features the former president engaged in some, uh, urinary activities while in Russia. The tape’s existence was first brought to light by Christopher Steele’s dossier during the 2016 election, but the topic had almost completely vanished from the public discourse until Trump randomly blurted out, “I’m not into golden showers,” while talking to Republican donors last week. He also pointed to Melania Trump and said, “She knows, I don’t like to be peed on.” It was a wild moment, and Cohen had some thoughts on his podcast.

“If that in itself doesn’t prove that something is psychologically wrong with him, I don’t know what does,” Cohen said before expanding on the topic with guest Molly Jong Fast who called Trump’s obsession with the pee tape a “compulsion.” Via Raw Story:

“What compulsion?” asked Cohen. “What could possibly be the underlying motive? And you’re right, I know him better than anybody — I, myself, cannot understand what the f*ck this idiot was thinking when he decided in the middle of a donor meeting to turn around and stay to people, ‘By the way, I want you all to know, I’m not into golden showers. I’m not into being peed on.’ What point are you trying to make here?”

Cohen’s podcast was also in response to Steele sitting down for a Sunday interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos where he backed the existence of the “pee tape.”

“I’m prepared to accept that not everything in the dossier is 100 percent accurate,” Steele said. “I have yet to be convinced that that is one of them.”

(Via Raw Story)