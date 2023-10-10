On Saturday the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israel. Among the places hit included a music festival in the southern part of the nation. So far over a thousand in both nations are dead. Hamas has taken 150 hostage. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly declared war, vowing a swift and punishing reprisal. The strife has upended the world and rendered those reporting on it speechless. But Donald Trump had a predictably narcissistic response, as Jimmy Kimmel noted on his latest show.

Trump makes horrifying Israel attacks all about himself… pic.twitter.com/tVbciWSgTW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 10, 2023

Using his opening monologue to address the “nightmarish situation,” Kimmel also slammed the former president after he “immediately found a way to make it all about himself.” He referenced a post Trump made on Truth Social, in which he claimed the Israel attacks, like the war in Ukraine, “would never have happened if I were president.”

“That’s right,” Kimmel responded, “if he was president we’d all be blissfully downing jiggers of bleach. There’d be no war anywhere.”

Kimmel also noted that Trump subsequently posted a photo of him in his younger, leaner years playing tennis. He even gave the big guy a new name: “Subpoena Williams.”

Trump spent Saturday night, when the attacks began, at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he demonstrated what Kimmel called the “deep well of insight he has into this ongoing conflict in the Middle East.” It showed him on autopilot, badly mispronouncing Hamas so that it sounded more like “hummus.”

Trump showed more enthusiasm in another segment from the rally, in which he again railed against Joe Biden’s beach pics, even brazenly claiming that he had a “much better body.”

“On the day one of our closest allies is hit by a devastating terrorist attack, Trump is on stage talking about how much better his body is than Joe Biden’s,” Kimmel told the crowd.

You can see Kimmel’s monologue in the tweet embedded above.