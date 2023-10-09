Here’s The Death Toll From The Israel Music Festival Attack

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have continued to grow. Over the weekend, after the former declared war following a massive attack, “Uptown Funk” singer Bruno Mars was forced to cancel the second day of his concert in Tel Aviv’s Park HaYarkon due to safety concerns. The 2023 Tribe Of Nova Festival, held on October 7 in southern Israel, was attacked by militant forces.

Reports in the region are still gathering the facts as outlets verify the gruesome footage shared on social media. What is known so far? Outlets such as CBC and CNN have reported the death toll from the Israel music festival attack, confirming that at least 260 people have been recovered from festival grounds. As of Monday, October 9, the total number of attendees has not been revealed.

During U2’s recent concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas, frontman and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Bono offered his condolences to the people, families, and other loved ones of those affected by the attack.

“In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence,” Bono told the crowd. “But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival. It was a festival of music and peace. A festival of music and peace. Can you imagine?”

Bono of @U2 changed the lyrics to ‘Pride’ in memory of 260 young Israelis murdered by #Hamas in a music festival. I'm weeping. #Israel pic.twitter.com/HTY0EUPrZW — Rabbi Menachem Creditor (he/him) (@rabbicreditor) October 9, 2023

