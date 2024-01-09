Last week Aaron Rodgers did a dumb, weird thing: While on The Pat McAfee Show he randomly and baselessly suggested late night talk show host would be on Jeffrey Epstein’s list of former clients (alongside the frontrunner for the GOP ticket, incidentally). Why would he do that? As with some of the quarterback’s other beliefs, it’s a mystery. Kimmel responded by threatening legal action. Both McAfee and ESPN apologized. Rodgers, so far, has not. The ball was thus in Kimmel’s court about what to do next. The answer, at least for now: roast the crap out of him on his show.

On his first show of 2024, Kimmel said it was “already a crazy year, particularly for me.” He relayed the strange story, while noting the troubling real world implications it’s created for him.

“When you hear a guy who won a Super Bowl and did all the State Farm commercials say something like this, a lot of people believe it,” Kimmel told the crowd. He compared what Rodgers said to what the QAnon crazies have claimed about him, namely that he’s one of the Hollywood types, like Tom Cruise and Oprah Winfrey, who drink the blood of children.

“I know this because I hear from these people often,” he said, “My wife hears from them. My kids hear from them. My poor mailman hears from these people. And now we’re hearing from lots more of them thanks to Aaron Rodgers.”

Kimmel then speculated that Rodgers “believes one of two things. He actually believes my name was going to be on Epstein’s list, which is insane. Or the more likely scenario was he doesn’t actually believe that, he just said it because he’s mad at me for making fun of his top knot and his lies about being vaccinated.” Kimmel then shared a clip of him mocking Rodgers last February about his theory that the spate of UFO sightings were a cover-up for the Epstein documents, which began to be unsealed last week.

He’s particularly upset, I think, because I made fun of the fact that he floated this wacko idea that the UFO sightings that were in the news in February were being reported to distract us from the Epstein list. That’s Aaron’s theory that he shared, and I mocked him.

Kimmel then summed up Rodgers pretty good: