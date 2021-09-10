Typically, hearing North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s name in the news is not a good thing—at least in America. If it’s not because he’s threatening to annihilate us with all the nuclear power he can muster, it’s because he’s torturing and murdering American students or sending Donald Trump sweet, possibly scented, love letters. Which makes the fact that he’s currently making headlines for his newly svelte appearance totally unexpected and kind of bizarre.

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel shared some footage of a visibly slimmed down—and tanned—Kim attending a parade in North Korea:

“Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, has been out of sight for quite some time. But he’s back and strutting his stuff at a midnight parade in Pyongyang last night. Hell-ooo, handsome! He’s like a young Wayne Newton… Somebody had a hot girl summer or something. They think he lost about 44 pounds… new suit, new haircut, tan.

“Rumor is this transformation may have had to do with five new friends he made,” Kimmel continued, while showing a (just for the record: Photoshopped) picture of Kim with the Queer Eye guys.

While Kimmel admitted that Kim is “a monster,” he did seem genuinely happy for the dictator’s horse: “That poor thing was exhausted.”

You can watch the full clip above, beginning around the 1:05 mark.