Jimmy Kimmel Had An Amused Response To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Sad Request To Be On His Show

Marjorie Taylor Greene once reported comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the U.S. Capitol Police for making a slap joke about her. Now she’s demanding to be on his show. “Hey @jimmykimmel since most of your show content is your nonstop lies about me, why don’t you have me on your show?” the far-right Georgia representative wrote on X last week after the Jimmy Kimmel Live host mocked her new book, MTG. “I’ll bring you a copy of my book and we can chat about what needs to happen to SAVE AMERICA!”

It does not sound like Kimmel will be accepting the offer.

“I guess I’m a Hollywood libtard that’s part of the celebrity pedophile Satan club,” he said in his monologue during Monday’s episode. “Until she has a book to promote, then ‘I’d love to swing by!'” After reminding viewers about the calling-the-police-over-a-joke incident, he continued, “Though I have to admit, part of me wants to invite her here so I can let her wait for an hour down in the green room doing power squats — and then bump her. Even just to screw with Matt Damon it would be fun. But I also don’t want rabies so…”

But why would Taylor Greene want to go on Kimmel’s show in the first place? Probably because MTG is ranked #11,646 among all books on Amazon. “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s book is such a bomb,” Kimmel joked, “I might have to report it to the Capitol Police.”

You can watch the clip above.

