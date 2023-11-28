Marjorie Taylor Greene once reported comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the U.S. Capitol Police for making a slap joke about her. Now she’s demanding to be on his show. “Hey @jimmykimmel since most of your show content is your nonstop lies about me, why don’t you have me on your show?” the far-right Georgia representative wrote on X last week after the Jimmy Kimmel Live host mocked her new book, MTG. “I’ll bring you a copy of my book and we can chat about what needs to happen to SAVE AMERICA!”

It does not sound like Kimmel will be accepting the offer.

“I guess I’m a Hollywood libtard that’s part of the celebrity pedophile Satan club,” he said in his monologue during Monday’s episode. “Until she has a book to promote, then ‘I’d love to swing by!'” After reminding viewers about the calling-the-police-over-a-joke incident, he continued, “Though I have to admit, part of me wants to invite her here so I can let her wait for an hour down in the green room doing power squats — and then bump her. Even just to screw with Matt Damon it would be fun. But I also don’t want rabies so…”

But why would Taylor Greene want to go on Kimmel’s show in the first place? Probably because MTG is ranked #11,646 among all books on Amazon. “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s book is such a bomb,” Kimmel joked, “I might have to report it to the Capitol Police.”

