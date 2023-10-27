Jimmy Kimmel had Mike Lindell on his show earlier this year. Now the broke Pillow Man is repaying the favor by giving a confounding interview in his car for Kimmel to make fun of.

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel played a clip from Lindell’s 24-hour news channel, Lindell TV, proving there is officially too much TV. The MyPillow founder spoke to The Lindell Report host Brannon Howse from his car. “I’m trying to get this lined up. I’m on the road here,” Lindell said while a dog was beside him in the passenger seat. After Howse made a service dog joke, Lindell replied, “I got lots of things going on.” He sure does.

“You think he knows the dog is in the air? The dog is there to help him drive. They take turns,” Kimmel joked. “But as loyal as that dog is, no one is more loyal to Mike Lindell than his sidekick / best bud Brannon.”

The Lindell TV host shared his dubious theory that people are naturally drawn to “strong masculine leaders,” such as Lindell. Kimmel cut in, “Right, they’re attracted to strong masculine leaders with monogrammed pocket squares.” The camera then zoomed in on Howse’s suit accessory with the letter “B” on it. “The ‘b’ stands for badass,” Kimmel joked.

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above. Or the Lindell clip alone below.