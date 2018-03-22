Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

During some surely well deserved executive time on Wednesday morning, President Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Robert Mueller — I’m sorry, Special “Council” Robert Mueller — over his Russia investigation. See, because Trump was so worked up, possibly after having watched Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz tell Fox News why he thought Mueller shouldn’t have been appointed in the first place, that he let loose a tweet riddled with typos.

Trump deleted the tweet and tried again, but successfully still managed to spell “counsel” wrong three times, to the delight of the rest of Twitter. Likewise, on Wednesday night Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but have a laugh at the president’s expense, noting on the “Trump Anger Level Chart,” that he must have been “furious” to have tweeted so sloppily.

“If you’re wondering whether our president is crazy or just dumb,” Kimmel joked, “Dumb just won another round, okay?”

“I guess he wants to show his base that he won’t be swayed by a bunch of left-wing, liberal dictionaries,” Kimmel continued, speculating on why Trump hadn’t re-corrected the tweet. But apparently this isn’t the first time the president has stumbled over that particular word either, as he then ran through some of Trump’s creative interpretations of the spelling of “counsel” in past tweets.

“I know a lot of people can’t spell,” Kimmel went on, dropping the mic. “But a lot of people aren’t president.”