Joan Rivers Has Passed Away At Eighty-One

Legendary comedian Joan Rivers has tragically passed away at the age of 81, it has been confirmed via NBC News, following minor throat surgery last week that somehow went horribly wrong. Just earlier today it was reported that she had been moved out of intensive care, although remaining sedated — so for the first time since the news broke last week it finally seemed like she was out of the woods. I feel like Joan would want us to make a joke at her expense, but either way you look at it this is really sad news.
Rivers was undergoing surgery on her vocal cords at a clinic in New York City on Aug. 28 when she stopped breathing and had to be transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. Melissa Rivers and Joan Rivers’ 13-year-old grandson, Cooper, who live in Malibu, California, rushed to her bedside.
Her daughter Melissa River has issued the following statement:
CNN has already aired a “best of” tribute, which they understandably had ready to go, given her condition over the past week.
Joan Rivers hadn’t won too many popularity contests in the later years of her life, with her sometimes crazy and erratic behavior, understandably — but I’d like to remember her like this, in this candid, “playing herself” clip from Louie, which I think was one of the rare moments you actually got to see the woman behind the curtain.
So long, you crazy old bitch. You were a revolutionary, and you’ll be missed by a lot of people.
I hope they can recycle her face. RIP
She would laugh at that.
RIP I was a fan of her not give a fuck attitude and her jokes on fashion police, there will never be another joan rivers.
there will never be another joan rivers.
I hope you’re right.
Oh go f yourself reality
Now to see what she will actually be caught dead wearing.
I’m sure E! will have a red carpet pre show at her funeral. Anything for a buck.
Is it really that sad? I mean she’s pretty much the embodiment of what’s wrong with society today… caring about material possessions, and people worshiping celebrities to replace how sad their own lives are. She fueled all that with a fire.
I mean it sucks for her family but it’s not like this is a huge loss or that she was entertaining.
I’d say she was the embodiment of the society….because that’s what our society is, not because she made it that way.
Oh give me a break… she was a comic legend. It is sad.
She was pretty fucking funny……and….according to her movie….she used her money to support a lot of people….family and friends of course….but she still did it….
Tim47, your statement is the embodiment of what’s wrong with society today. She made fun of others but she also made fun of herself. She was a positive loving person in real life. Your comment shows a narcissistic and self aggrandized view of others. That is the basis of hate, bigotry, cliches and all manner of evil.
@Pastor Swope As opposed to the hatred and bigotry that Rivers herself has been spouting for years?
@TmF If you’re painting her as a hateful bigot, you’re only looking a narrow, biased view of a small portion of her life. I challenge you to weigh the amount of good she did for women in the entertainment industry and her relations with so many diverse social groups and compare that to the comments that have upset you.
And hell, calling any 81 year-old a hateful bigot seems redundant. Here, you’re just a short-sighted buffoon.
You couldn’t manage five minutes?
also she was a great Dot Matrix in Spaceballs
If she had stopped there I might actually care that she’s dead. So nope, the world didn’t lose much.
She had enough plastic surgery that she was slowly turning into Dot.
Now she can go home to Barf….. they were a cute couple.
It was the role she was born to play.
Oil… oil.
She was 81. It’s sad, RIP, all that, but “tragic?” C’mon. Not everything is a 10. I know everyone will tell me to fuck off, but I’m not tryin to be callous, just trying to save the big words for when they’re appropriate.
Don’t be an editor in a death notice. It’s beyond tasteless.
@Shadowtag we’re eulogizing a woman who made “tasteless” an art form, it seems fitting.
yeah i’d say she lived a pretty good and full life.
Look at Bobman all over here like “Save the big words!” and here we are like “whaaaaaaat? and Bobman is like “I know!” and we’re like “pssssssssssh”
I’m still reeling from Robin Williams. And the idea of her and Louis CK…ugh.
She was always my favorite old c*nt. Seriously, she will be missed.
As much as I found her annoying as a kid, the older I got, the more I appreciated her humor. She could poke fun at anything, especially herself.
Do yourselves a favor and watch her Comedy Central Roast and her biographical movie ‘Piece of Work.’
She will be missed, whether you know it or not.
I’ve seen some of her old work, and was always impressed about how she just didn’t give a shit.
Bet Carson tries to keep her out of the afterlife.
louie ck curse >??
I was thinking much the same thing. I need him to make some sort of calming, reassuring statement denying this phenomenon.
Please don’t take David Lynch next.
What’s that thing in the banner pic?
RealDoll?
She can’t be buried either. contaminated ground water is a worry.
She died doing what she loved. Having surgery.
HEY-O!! I’ll admit it, I LOLed. There was a time she was funny. That time was not recently (her appearance on Louie excepted).
Best comment I’ve seen all day, on any subject.
There is no such thing as “too soon” on a line that good.
Best eulogy ever.
It might be safest launching her into the Sun and risk it going supernova.
+1 million! She fucked with the powers that be. Coincidence? I think not!
I said it a few weeks ago, and I’ll say it again: she was a goddamn national treasure. The abrasiveness she portrayed that upset so many people recently is exactly the same thing that paved the way for women in comedy and entertainment in general. You wouldn’t have a Tina Fey or Sarah Silverman or so many other female entertainers without Joan Rivers.
I know that everyone had an emotional attachment to Robin Williams, but this celebrity death is equally as important and tragic.
When I read that they had moved her out of ICU and that she was “resting comfortably,” I assumed that meant they’d taken her off life support, put her in a hospice sort of unit, and it wouldn’t be long.
Frankly, I wouldn’t mind going out in my 80s, still active, still with it, and without a fucking clue that I was going out.
I wanted to feel bad. Really!
I mean, rarely should a death be celebrated almost never should you be indifferent. But honestly… I don’t think I’ve found her funny in about 25 years.
I thought she was funny as a guest on Carson’s Tonight Show, and that lasted until about a year into her feud with Johnny, at which point she kind of exhausted her material and everyone went back to watching Carson. Since then, she’s kind of felt like a hateful old b*****. And worse… an unfunny one.
Basically, the Joan I enjoyed went away a long time ago.
But, but, most of her body was under 30 years old!
She is Gary Busey in a wig. Plot twist.
She looks like Gary Busey in a wig in that banner pic.
Wait, wait, motherfucker finds dead Palestinians enjoyable and y’all are mourning her, the fuck kind of sadists are you people? You should be joyous that such a dark cloud has passed over this earth not sad. So you enjoy dead Palestinian Children, right? Go fuck yourself for mourning her, instead you should go HAHAHAHAHA and be joyous and happy because the female version of the WBC leader has passed away and that is good and happy and brilliant.
Mando, you drunk, man?
That is what we in the biz call an “extreme reaction”
Sadists? God no. We’re Zionists! May Abraham await her with open arms in a land of milk and honey.
I support Palestine but Mando makes me want to join the IDF.
No I’m not drunk or an extreme reaction she was a callous, despicable creature of a thing. She loved death and destruction she was a harpy who died a long, long time ago. You see I may not be a buddhist but I do believe in the ideals of karma, what goes around, comes around, you’re a good person and you die, I feel sad, you’re not a good person and everyone goes around bullshitting well then I feel good and a wee bit ashamed in all of y’all for being hypocritical. Also I’ve got a nickname, that’s good, I guess. Look, all of the others who died this year I’ve felt sad about because they were good people, and by a direct contrast to those two words are Joan Rivers. It’s just you Bloody Yanks make me feel ashamed at you, sad that when Bin Laden died y’all were jumping for joy but when another bad person died, y’all are mourning because she’s American. Because she’s one of you? Y’all have this pack mentality, y’all build up this hatred and you feel happy about this, you feel absolutely god damn happier then a whore in a millionaire gangbang sunshine and that’s nice but I, I believe in A = A, Good = Good, Bad = Bad, Gray Morality = Gray Morality, violence begats violence, hatred begats hatred so I don’t hate y’all, because what y’all doing, mourning monsters like martyrs, that’s Murica to a M, baby, that’s what y’all got. Now I, we the English, we have skeletons in our closet, hell we’ve got so many we could open up a franchise of museums just about those, but when our Monsters get vanquished we don’t mourn, because we know monsters are monsters, men are men, women are women, children are children, that is that as this is this and yeah, we know how to mourn, my Grand dad dying of cancer on my birthday, nobody gives a shit, 99% of the celebrities who died this year, y’all didn’t give any shit but here. THAT. And y’all are caring about THAT.
I don’t get y’all, I won’t get y’all, and I’ll never get y’all, y’all are Nightmare Fuel Fetishists, y’all see the monsters in the sky, in the ground, in the sea and y’all go genitalia first into their gaping jaws expecting to have a good time, I see them and run, my name is Armando Phelonious Payne and I’m going to go, into the ether to try to find the way to live.
Did you just compare Bin Laden to Joan Rivers?
Armando sounds like a real fun guy
I am, surprisingly, it’s just my opinions have an irksome quality to it. Like anything else, but when something only does harm then I’m not going to say kind things about it. The sad thing is I’m no troll, this would be easier to comprehend if I was a troll but I’m not so it’s not. She’s basically Anti-MJ, both of them were popular in the hey day but then died a plastic facsimile of a human being who was hounded due to some unfortunate circumstances and when they bit the bullet the media jumped on their dicks mourning crocodile tears, the difference being MJ was talented and this thing wasn’t. But hey I’m just y’all once this hypocrisy has ended. (I say all this as Armando Payne but as Tim Sillery, I’m pretty damn the opposite.)
You pretty much just defined the term GOING FULL RETARD. It was enjoyable.
Wow…this dude seems like a really hoot at parties. L’Chaim bro, l’chaim.
I’m an activist for the Palestinian cause, and I think Joan Rivers deserves respect and she was one of the funniest people to have ever lived. Shut up Armando.
JChez I don’t think I did, I’ve seen Tropic Thunder and yeah that’s not what those terms mean. thecursor I would be a real hoot at parties if I wasn’t so shy, like I’m good at talking to people but it’s the getting to talk to them which is the problem because I don’t know how to talk to large groups socially and Yogi we must have different tastes in humour because I don’t find critiquing people’s fashion whilst looking like… that (so sayeth the not so plain looking man, so sayeth the not so plain looking man (And I do mean that in the worst possible way)) and wishing all Palestinians to be dead funny but maybe she was the Joanna Lumley of ‘Murica I don’t know, all I know of her is what she’s said and done these past couple of years and well that’s not humour. Y’all just upset cause I’m feeling what y’all be feeling in a couple of weeks.
Joan Rivers passed away at 81.
Her Face was 45. And 40. And 37. And 29. And 26. And 20. And 16. And 11. And 3. They will all be missed.
There’s no way you’re the real Paul from the Gump. you stole that joke from her Roast and stole that name from a legendary Uproxxer. WHO ARE YOU
Slow your roll LL. It is I and I havent seen a Roast in a long long time. Just picking some low hanging fruit. Thanks for the “legendary” referral though.
I doubt she’ll get a great outpouring of affection from Hollywood – or she’ll get a lot of celebs posting “RIP Join Rivers!” then saying “f*ck that bitch” as soon as that’s done.
RIP Joan. You had bigger balls than most male comedians.
And the winner is…Cloris Leachman!
But now who will fill her shoes on Fashion Police? Oh right, any one of the 15 vapid talking heads on E!, got it.
victoria principal, your phone number is now safe.
I really never found her that funny – but its gotta be understood that she was a trail blazer. She was the lone female comic (of note) for a VERY long time. And she was as big as they get – as a stand up – for quite a while. I think a lot of people here might be too young to appreciate her “greatness” and only think of her as a plastic-faced mean-spirited hag, but there was a time when she was pretty fuckin revolutionary.
Never really liked her as a kid..as I got older her schtick was just annoying..then the Fashion police crap..she was a pioneering female comedienne but that doesnt mean she was worth watching.
The “best of” should include her death
World is less interesting without her. Sucks.
Vaya con dios you cut up old bitch.
FINALLY. Someone else who sees the truth.
RIP Joan
I’m with Armando.
Cheap attacks on peoples’ appearance and lazy racial stereotypes… A list of reasons I do not think she was funny and why I think the media are hypocrites for all of the loving tributes.
Begin:
“Let me tell you, everybody just relax. Everybody’s either a wop, a nigger, a kike, a chink, a fairy, a mick …. everybody’s something, so why don’t we all just calm down,” Rivers said.
She said about Justin Bieber:
“You are not a big black thug, you are just like your shoes – ordinary and completely white.”
She said that all Palestinians should get nose jobs.
She said of Palestinians: “You’re dead, you deserve to be dead. Don’t you dare make me feel bad about that.” .. “They were told to get out. They didn’t get out. You don’t get out, you are an idiot. At least the ones that were killed were the ones with low IQs.” .. “They were re-elected by a lot of very stupid people who don’t even own a pencil.”
When Jennifer Lawrence called her out and comment that her show “Fashion Police” tells young people to judge others based on “all the wrong values and that it’s OK to point at people and call them ugly or fat.” She got all man and said “she has been touched up more than a choir boy at the Vatican”
She didn’t pay her writers on “Fashion Police” and was sued for 1.5 million.
She “complimented” Jennifer Lopez by saying that she is not a “Chiquita banana”
About Christina Aguilera: “Fatso is across the way, and she comes lumbering over with that no-neck look” “You look like a pig”
She said that Adele needs to lose weight and then: “I took an ad out on Adele’s ass and there is still room for more”
Less than three months after Sonny Bono’s death, Joan Rivers insulted Cher’s attire at the Academy Awards with this statement: “Sonny Bono saw that outfit and that’s why he crashed into the tree.”
At the Golden Globes Joan suggested that the reason the Titanic sank was that Kathy Bates was on it.
Joan said, in reference to Mariah Carey, “Slut City! She’s a mall rat that got lucky.”
A reporter asked when we will have a gay president, to which she replied, “We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down.” .. “You know Michelle is a tranny.” When the reporter attempts to clarify, she responds: “A transgender. We all know.”
“If Kate Winslet would’ve just lost five pounds, Leo would’ve been able to fit on the raft.”
About Elizabeth Taylor: “so fat she put mayonnaise on aspirin.”
She mocked a cancer sufferer for wearing a hat.
About Glee: “I’m sick of seeing happy homosexuals in high school,” she told me. “The gay guys, who I adore, were not running around in high school singing and dancing. They were hiding, frightened they would be beaten to a pulp.”
About Janeane Garofalo: “She looks like a bag lady!” Joan squawked. “Is this girl a pig or what?”
“I hate Houston. It’s crawling with bugs. Oh, wait, that’s Whitney Houston; I’m sorry, my bad. (Can I just mention that Whitney looked fabulous at the Grammys? She was in mahogany from head to toe.)”
“We’re going to a commercial, so you have time to feed your dog, or wash your dog, or if you’re Filipino, eat your dog.”
About Gillian Anderson: “She claims she looks like that because aliens flattened her breasts, stole her real dress and made off with whatever charisma she had. Looks like two pigs in a blanket on a third pig. Terrible. Look at her ass.”
“Women should look good. Work on yourselves. Education? I spit on education. No man is ever going to put his hand up your dress looking for a library card.”
She wears fur and throws tantrums when asked about it in interviews, storming off sets.
“It’s all over the news that Angelina Jolie had a double mastectomy to prevent getting cancer. I think Paris Hilton should… step up to the plate and try to prevent STDs. It would be so easy for her. All she would have to do is have her knees fused together.”
About Lena Dunham: “How could she wear a dress above the knee?” .. “But that’s wrong,” Rivers said. “You are sending a message out to people saying, ‘It’s okay. Stay fat. Get diabetes. Everybody die, lose your fingers.'”
about the dress model Heidi Klum wore to the Academy Awards:
“The last time a German looked this hot was when they were pushing Jews into the ovens,” Rivers said.
She mocked Goldie Hawn’s plastic surgery (?!): “She’s been pulled so tight, they say, that when she swallows she has an orgasm,”
When TMZ asked her for her thoughts on Lindsay Lohan’s miscarriage: “I hope she kept it”
She compared accommodations in her daughter’s guest room to those the Cleveland women kidnapped by Ariel Castro experienced when they were held captive and raped for 10 years.
About Kanye and Kim’s baby: “That baby is ugly … I’ve never seen a 6-month-old so desperately in need of a waxing,”
If you want to point out how unfunny she was, you shouldn’t use funny jokes she’s said. Not that all of those were good, but some of them were very laughable.
Some of those are gold
The Palestine quip is not a joke (I’m assuming) and is messed up but if you’re offended by racial humor, gay jokes, etc, lighten up. Try focusing your outrage to change the discrimination that actually impacts peoples’ lives
Thanks for the roundup; several of those are damn funny.
So, is Joan’s idea of hell having to do stand up to a room full of dead Palestinian babies?
Wow. I never realized until this moment how little I care about Joan Rivers
*cared
