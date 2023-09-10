Joe Biden loves an old-timey insult. He’s the guy who brought “malarkey” back. A number of years ago he dropped one that’s way more over-the-top: He’s called those allergic to the truth “lying dog-faced pony soldiers” (!!). On Sunday he busted it out again, this time to describe climate change deniers.

Biden just brought back the "lying dog-faced pony soldier" pic.twitter.com/jwoJydrKg0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2023

As per Mediaite, Biden was in Hanoi to wind down his visit to the G20 summit, which was held in New Delhi, India. He was asked a question about the phasing out of fossil fuels, about which the 20 participating nations have yet to reach a consensus. That inspired him to bust out a story about his brother, Francis, who liked to quote what he said was a John Wayne movie where he plays a Native American scout dealing with Native Americans and the Union soldiers who claim they’ll help them.

But the Native Americans are skeptical. One of them, Biden said, “looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, ‘He’s a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.’”

Biden thought the line also applied to some other people. “Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about — about global warming,” he said. “But not anymore. All of a sudden, they’re all realizing it’s a problem. And there’s nothing like seeing the light.”

Granted, Republicans have still not widely admitted that this summer’s alarming weather has caused them to do a 180 on climate change.

Biden has never named the John Wayne film he’s quoting. But when he used the “lying, dog-faced pony soldiers” line back in 2020, a Slate article deduced that he’s probably referring not to a John Wayne picture but the Tyrone Power-starring Pony Soldier, from 1952, in which a Native American chief says, “The pony soldier speaks with a tongue of the snake that rattles.” But, to quote another John Wayne movie, print the legend.

It’s another recent instance of Biden being punchy. Last week he dragged Donald Trump, pointing out that he “didn’t build a damn thing” during his lone term in office.

(Via Mediaite)