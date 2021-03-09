We’ve got a “scandal” brewing at the White House. According to reports, President Joe Biden’s German Shepherds, Champ and Major, have been moved back to the Biden family home in Delaware following a “biting incident” involving Major and a member of the White House security team. This news arrives with word that Major has reportedly been having some issues adapting to his new home due, a few years after the Bidens adopted him from a rescue shelter in late 2018. Via CNN:

Major, who is 3 years old, is the younger of the two Biden dogs, and has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and “charging” at staff and security, according to the people CNN spoke with about the dog’s demeanor at the White House. The older of Biden’s German Shepherds, Champ, is approximately 13 and has slowed down physically due to his advanced age.

While most reports seem to confirm the biting incident, there appears to be conflicting information on the dogs’ current living arrangements. While CNN didn’t receive a comment on how long the dogs would remain in Delaware, NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell reports that Champ and Major will be returning shortly and were not sent to the Biden’s residence. According to O’Donnell, the dogs were simply staying with family friends while the Bidens are traveling.

A WH official tells NBC News, “Yes, they will be back” referring to the First Couple’s dogs Champ and Major on living at the White House.

“With the First Lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”(📸WH) pic.twitter.com/eLLhR8ipEZ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 9, 2021

The dog “scandal” proved to be a big enough bone for conservative commentators to bite on as the Biden Administration has been noticeably drama free so far, particularly in comparison to its predecessor. With not much else to go on, Republican politicians and pundits latched on to the dog incident in a move that echoed Newsmax’s previous coverage on how Champ sometimes looks “rough.”

Biden can deport his dogs for violent acts, but not illegal immigrants. I guess the White House isn't a sanctuary city. https://t.co/L1l8DCnHww — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 9, 2021

Maybe a breed of dog known for its heightened drug sniffing abilities wasn't the best choice for the Biden family — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2021

Aw that's kind of sad! Was the aggressive behavior by the dogs or was Joe pulling one of their tails again? https://t.co/OT2LUBlTMb https://t.co/xv6M1uAkKL — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 9, 2021

Joe Biden can’t even train a dog. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 9, 2021

Biden allegedly “broke his foot” late last year while stepping out of the shower and pulling the dog’s tail. He healed in record time and the dog now hates him. The propaganda coming out of this fugazy administration and their media allies is North Korea level. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 9, 2021

Clearly, this is bigger than Watergate.

