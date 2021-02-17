On Tuesday we heard the most we’ve heard from Donald Trump in over a month, and it wasn’t pretty. Barred from most of social media, the former president was reduced to making public a lengthy, rambling, blog-worthy statement, in which he mostly railed against Mitch McConnell, aka the main reason he was acquitted during the Senate impeachment hearing. It’s a reminder of how for four years, plus his lengthy presidential run, we heard from him just about 24/7. And one person who’s definitely tired of talking about him is his successor.

Joe Biden appeared on a CNN town hall — his first trip since assuming office nearly a month ago — where he touched on a wide array of important issues, from the vaccine (he expects everyone will get it by end of July) to Democrat lawmakers’ call for $50,000 in student loan forgiveness (don’t count on it, but maybe $10,000?). He was inevitably asked about the 45th president, and he was as weary to bring him back into the spotlight as just about everyone else.

Biden: "I'm tired of talking about Donald Trump. I don't want to talk about him anymore." pic.twitter.com/0Ac3U4H4G7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 17, 2021

“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump. I don’t want to talk about him anymore,” Biden said after an avalanche of sighs. He later added, “For four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump. For the next four years, I want to make sure the news is the American people.” As for Trump’s legal woes, he wants nothing to do with it. “Their prosecutorial decisions will be left to the Justice Department, not me.”

Republicans clearly feel otherwise, and Lindsey Graham — one of Trump’s most prominent lapdogs — has been adamant that the guy even Mitch McConnell admitted incited a near-insurrection, who’s banned from most of social media, and who likely cost the GOP the House and the Senate is the future of the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Biden was busy cleaning up Trump’s mess, talking about things like the proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. And the few other times he references his predecessor, he simply referred to him as “the former guy.”

(Via CNBC)