On a recent episode of his popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, host Joe Rogan addressed his long-standing feud with stand-up comedian Carlos Mencia.

In 2005, Rogan called Mencia a “weak minded joke theft” and the “most disgusting joke thief [of] all” on his website, and two years later, he infamously confronted the Mind of Mencia star on stage at the Comedy Store “and accused him in front of the audience and fellow comics of plagiarism,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Rogan then posted the video online, spliced with a number of comics doing their versions of a joke compared to a later version by Mencia. One of the comedians in the video was George Lopez, who has also accused Mencia of stealing jokes,” a heinous crime among comedians. He’s changed his tune in the 13 years since that interaction, however.

“I don’t have any hate for that dude. And I hope he’s doing great, I really do,” Rogan told guest Bob Saget, who interjected, “I think he has learned his lesson.” Rogan replied, “I hope he has, and I hope people forgive him, too.” The NewsRadio actor said he was “angry” when he confronted Mencia at the Hollywood-based club (he was banned for years after the incident), adding, “I put all that time into that place, and that Mencia thing — I thought we were doing the right thing. I thought that was a real problem.”

