Joe Rogan might be reversing his stance on allowing Donald Trump on his podcast. Last year, Rogan made it abundantly clear that he has no interest in having Trump on his show despite the former president’s numerous requests. For starters, Rogan hates accusations that he’s a “secret conservative,” and more importantly, he’s not a Trump supporter.

“I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” Rogan told fellow podcaster Lex Fridman, who argued that Trump would be an interesting conversation like Kanye West. Rogan shot back, “Kanye doing well, or not doing well, doesn’t change the course of our country.”

It appears much has changed in the year since. During Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, political commentator Patrick Bet-David couldn’t help but notice that Rogan made an interesting face when he asked him about having Trump on.

“I don’t know – maybe,” Rogan admitted when needled by Bet-David about interviewing Trump. Rogan host also conceded that it “would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things.” Are those things the nefarious-sounding “Deep State?” You bet.

“When do you know the intelligence agencies are lying to you? Like when you decided to fire Comey? What was the thought? How much did you know? What’s the machine like? What is the deep state really like? Really like, because we have all these, you know, smoky room perceptions, like from the Bill Hicks joke or they show you the Kennedy assassination from an angle you’ve never seen before. You know, what is the machine that runs this country? Because it’s very clear that it’s not as simple as elected representatives that are doing the will of the people.”

However, Mediaite reports that Rogan quickly steered the conversation away from Trump despite gushing about the two of them possibly bro-ing out about the Deep State. Also, the logistics of getting Trump to sit still for three hours sounds, well, awful.

