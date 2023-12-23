People love to dunk on Joe Biden’s allegedly broken brain, but — hear us out — what if it’s Trump whose mind is mush? After all, it’s the former president who doesn’t seem to know who his successor is, who thinks Biden might get us into “World War II,” who once let slip that’s he’s “waging an all-out war on democracy.” (This was before he admitted he wants to be a dictator.) Heck, even Joe Rogan sometimes can’t tell their gaffes apart.

Per Mediaite, Joe Rogan received a brutal fact check during a recent discussion with MMA fighter Bo Nickal. Rogan was dunking on Biden for something he said something about airports existing during the Revolutionary War.

Oh my God. Joe Rogan tried to say Biden is unqualified by claiming he said something that TRUMP said. He got fact checked in real time. This is amazing. (h/t @Mediaite) pic.twitter.com/qlY9xvPhOS — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 22, 2023

“If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go, ‘Hey, you’re done,’” Rogan thundered.

There was one problem: It wasn’t Biden who’d said that. Rogan’s producer Jamie Vernon chimed in to play a clip in which Biden had called out Trump, who’d dropped the Revolutionary War airport line.

“The same ‘stable genius’ said the biggest problem we had during the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports,” Biden said in the clip, adding, “Whoa.”

Vernon then played the clip to which Biden was referring. It’s from back in 2019, a year before he was telling those suffering from COVID-19 to treat it with bleach. In it, the admitted non-history buff tried to talk history: