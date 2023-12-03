A second Donald Trump presidency would not be pretty. The former president wouldn’t be a leader so much as a guy out for revenge on his many, many enemies, including anyone who disagrees with him. Then again, maybe he’s not up to the task. He certainly seems more tired, more prone to weird gaffes than he has in the past. His brain seems broken, so much so that he even accidentally told the truth.

TRUMP CONFESSES “We’ve been waging an all out war on American democracy.” Donald Trump’s cognitive decline led him to tell the truth to voters in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/HZFpS13H0M — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 2, 2023

Per Newsweek, the only Republican presidential candidate with 91 criminal charges against him — or any, really — spoke at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he launched into a rambly, semi-sensical detour about how great he did during his lone term in office.

“We want to put our country first. They haven’t done that in a long time, but we did it for four years and that’s why we did so well,” Trump told the crowd. Then he kept talking:

“That’s why it was one of the great presidencies, they say. Even the opponents sometimes say he did very well, I have to say. ‘Take it back,’ they scream. his people say ‘Take it back.’ From that day on, our opponents, a lot of opponents, but we’ve been waging an all-out war on American democracy.”

Even Trump seemed to catch that he’d said the quiet part loud, so he attempted to correct himself, claiming it was Democrats who really wanted to end the Great American Experiment after nearly 250 years.

“You look at what they’ve [Democrats] been doing and becoming more and more extreme and repressive,” Trump spun. “They have just waged an all-out war with each passing day.”

Every now and then Trump accidentally tells the truth. Recently, though, he’s been making some truly dunderheaded slips of the tongue, claiming his successor wants to start World War II, even confusing presidents. When he attempted to spin that one, he only made it worse.

(Via Newsweek)