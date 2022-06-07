Joel Osteen, the millionaire pastor who refused to open his church doors to victims of Hurricane Harvey, had his service interrupted by abortion activists who were protesting the extremely likely scenario of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Houston Chronicle reports that on Sunday, “as Pastor Joel Osteen concluded a prayer and congregants began to take their seats, three activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights stood up [and] removed their dresses.” They shouted “my body, my f*cking choice,” and chanted “overturn Roe? Hell no!” as security ushered them out. They didn’t even have time to search for “bags and bags” of cash hidden in the walls.

The activists, a trio from Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, were wearing white sports bras with green hand prints on them to symbolize the color representing the pro-choice movement. Security promptly escorted the three women out of the church as many congregants began to cheer at their dismissal.

“I know it seems very outrageous to do it in a church in a private space,” activist Julianne D’Eredita told local Houston television station KPRC 2. “However, the people who are enforcing these laws have no qualms coming up to women in private spaces such as doctors’ offices and medical clinics to harass them and call them murderers.”

You can watch footage of the protest below.

BREAKING @lakewoodchurch service disrupted by @tx4abortion activists determined to STOP SCOTUS from taking away abortion rights declared ABORTION ON DEMAND AND WITHOUT APOLOGY!

As they were removed they chanted MY BODY MY CHOICE!

Overturn Roe? Hell No! https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr pic.twitter.com/aTvGfwthlB — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 5, 2022

To learn more about Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, including how to donate, click here.

(Via the Houston Chronicle)