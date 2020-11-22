It’s said one should never meet one’s heroes for they’ll always disappoint you. Thanks to Twitter, the great social leveler, you can meet them — or at least read what they really think. On Sunday, one of comedy’s most towering legends (and greatest eulogists), John Cleese, decided the world needed to know that he was one of those people who took a skeptical eye towards the trans community. And it didn’t go well.

It began when someone dug up a screenshot from less than two months ago, in which he signed a letter in support of J.K. Rowling, who over the summer also went on social media to out herself with transphobic comments. He responded with a joke that, too, was seen as transphobic.

Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic ? https://t.co/oGPwEWJM9a — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

“Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman,” Cleese wrote. “Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic ?” It’s a depressingly standard anti-trans comment, and it was met with an all-too-familiar combination of disappointment and disgust.

Oh, man. I've been a fan of Monty Python & some of your other work for years and it's so disappointing to see you take such a hurtful stance on this issue.

Trans people are being attacked & invalidated from every angle, & instead of being supportive & uplifting? You say this. — A. E. D🍩🍩land✒ 📚🏳️‍🌈 (@Asynca) November 22, 2020

John Cleese is 80. He’s not going to be around much longer. When he dies he could have been remembered as a beloved comedy writer & actor but instead he has made a conscious decision to be remembered as a whiny bigot. Every time his name comes up his transphobia will be mentioned — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) November 22, 2020

It makes me doubly sad to see John Cleese, whose comedy I absolutely idolized as a young person, not just be transphobic but be transphobic in a way that attempts and fails to be funny. This is an ex-comedian. — Lilah Sturges (@LilahSturges) November 22, 2020

John Cleese's metamorphosis into a total shithead is complete. Now I know how JK Rowling fans feel. Don't have heroes, kids. pic.twitter.com/0VwenCnlXr — HeyIt'sVadim (@vadimnewquist) November 22, 2020

Didn't have "John Cleese is a transphobe" on my 2020 bingo card but here we are. What in G-d's name is going on in the UK? — Zach 🇭🇰🇦🇲🥄 (@14thstreetblues) November 22, 2020

Others reminded Cleese of all the rights he’d lose were he to transition into a Cambodian police woman.

Hi John Cleese, if that’s what you want then by all means. Just know you won’t be legally guaranteed basic human dignity such as recognition of your gender, healthcare or a job once you’ve transitioned. So, I wish you luck on becoming a Cambodian police woman. pic.twitter.com/5MSnRATbg0 — GC Misogyny (@GcMisogyny) November 22, 2020

And some pointed out that he’s crossed over to the side he and his fellow Python-ers used to lampoon.

Do you remember your youth John when old fogies balked at Python? Do you remember debating Life of Brian with the clergy? You are now the clergy of that scenario. Open your mind. — Gareth Joyner (@garethjoyner) November 22, 2020

But this being 2020, when pushed, Cleese responded by doubling down. He tried a little clarification, saying, “I’m afraid I’m not that interested in trans folks,” adding that “I just hope they’re happy and that people treat them kindly.” He then said he was “more focused” on other threats, such as threats to American democracy, police brutality, COVID-19, etc. (Which is all well and good, but surely it’s not hard to add yet another pressing issue to add to the pile.)

I'm afraid I'm not that interested in trans folks I just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindly Right now I'm more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality… https://t.co/y6l33FBQNL — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Cleese then went on to mock progressive culture, accusing them of a “complete lack of perspective,” as well as a “complete lack of a sense of humor,” adding, “Heard a woke joke yet?”

It's the complete lack of perspective that bothers me Of course, that goes with a complete lack of a sense of humour Heard a woke joke yet ? https://t.co/97Au5WjuGT — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

He then attempted a “woke joke”:

Woke joke A production of 'Macbeth' may cancelled because the man playing the lead revealed that he had never actually killed anyone Convicted murderers are now being sought Otherwise they will have to stage Chekhov's Three Sisters, who will be Inuit, Thai and Samoan — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Well, some jokes take some refining before they’re ready.

As with Rowling, Cleese’s tweets may find him some new friends on the far right, but they may take umbrage with many of his other beliefs. As he said, he cares about issues to which they’re hostile if not outright against. Still, every time Cleese tweets something progressive and smart, he may have this instance hanging over his head.

Reminder to those sharing this that John Cleese is transphobic garbage. https://t.co/2NsL86yZcL — Neovagina Evangelion #DefundThePolice (@RaeGun2k) November 15, 2020

(Via Newsweek)