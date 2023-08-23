John Fetterman is one of the most distinctive-looking members of Congress. The Pennsylvania senator is a giant, with the build of an NFL lineman. He’s got tattoos, some of which hold deep, personal meaning. He wears suits on Capitol Hill, but he usually rocks hoodies and basketball shorts. And he’s got a giant, busy goatee. But over the weekend he changed things up. Gone was the mass of chin hair, and in was an awesome ‘70s porn mustache (plus prescription glasses). When he debuted his new look, he teased that he’d “lost a bet to Karl,” his 13-year-old son. Turns out the full story behind the ‘stache is even better.

Lost a bet with Karl 🥸 pic.twitter.com/D9XKEYHivj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 19, 2023

In an interview with GQ, Fetterman explained that the bet he lost involved the brainiest of games.

“Karl is into chess, he plays online, so I got him pieces and a board,” Fetterman explained. “We played together, and I bet him that if he loses, he’d have to make me a dozen deviled eggs because he makes great deviled eggs. He said that if I lose, I’d need to have a mustache for two weeks.”

Fetterman added, “I wish I could say that I went easy on him, but he beat the brakes off of me.”

When Fetterman debuted his new whiskers, social media inevitably melted down. It also further discombobulated the internet’s conspiracy theory nutters, who saw it as further evidence that the “current” Fetterman is really a clone due to the “real” one’s health issues.

The guy pretending to be John Fetterman looks nothing like the real John Fetterman. Ears clearly don’t match. pic.twitter.com/TyxTvkro9y — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) August 21, 2023

Fetterman is aware of that line, addressing it in an April tweet. “You know, during my time [in] the hospital, the fringy fringies really came up with a conspiracy that I have a body double,” he wrote. “And I just want you to know that is just crazy. That’s not true!”