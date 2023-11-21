John Oliver Found The Celeb With The Worst Take On The Israel-Hamas Conflict: Former ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ Spokesman Fabio

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has produced no shortage of galaxy brain takes, especially from celebrities. But there was one more Mad Libs than most. Last week Fox Business devoted a whopping 10 minutes to a noted expert on geopolitics. We speak, of course, of Fabio. The onetime romance novel cover model and Exorcist III cameo player said some out-there things about the conflict, so much so that John Oliver has declared his contribution the “absolute nadir” of the issue’s discourse.

Oliver dedicated part of the opening of his latest Last Week Tonight to the Middle East skirmish, and it wasn’t just the absurdity of Fox bringing on Fabio that got to him. It was what he said as well. At one point Fabio called Hamas “10,000 times worse than the Nazi.” That seemed hyperbolic, but it wasn’t as bad as what he said after: “At least the Nazi, they kept it kind of quiet.”

That set Oliver off. “Hold on Fabio,” he told viewers. “Far be it for me to contradict a noted geopolitical expert and former ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter’ spokesperson, but ‘at least the Nazis kept it kind of quiet?!’

“The Nazis kept it many things,” he continued. “They kept it punctual. They kept it blond. They kept it humorless. And yes, they kept it tight. They were well-tailored pieces of sh*t, but subtlety was famously very much not their calling card, Fabio!”

Life sure is pretty weird right now, although it wasn’t the first time Fox News brought on Fabio to wax political. You can watch some of his latest pontifications below.

Actor & Model Fabio Lanzoni to Neil on @FoxBusiness: Israel has a right to defend itself. Hollywood people are sheep. They just follow the trends. pic.twitter.com/btfKF7ucPy — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) November 14, 2023

(Via The Daily Beast)