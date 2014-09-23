John Malkovich’s Hilarious Recreations Of Famous Photos Is Pure MALKOVICH

MALKOVICH MALKOVICH MALKOVICH MALKOVICH MALKOVICH. (Translation: John Malkovich’s entire career has seemed like one long, weird art project — how else to explain Crossbones? — so photographer Sandro Miller had the ingenius idea of recreating iconic photographs, but instead of Marilyn Monroe and Alfred Hitchcock, we get MALKOVICH. These pictures come from Miller’s series “Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich,” which begins in November at Chicago’s Catherine Edelman Gallery.)
See the rest of the collection here.
Malkovich is a National Treasure.
CAGE | MALKOVICH : National Treasure 3 !!
I hate the National Treasure movies but I’d pay money to see that. Not a lot of money, mind you, but…
To me Malkovich’s character in Red is just how I imagine him in real life
Truth!
Cyrus the M’therF’ckin’ Virus!
Malkovich as Nicholson-Joker is fucking terrifying.