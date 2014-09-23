John Malkovich’s Hilarious Recreations Of Famous Photos Is Pure MALKOVICH

09.23.14 7 Comments

MALKOVICH MALKOVICH MALKOVICH MALKOVICH MALKOVICH. (Translation: John Malkovich’s entire career has seemed like one long, weird art project — how else to explain Crossbones? — so photographer Sandro Miller had the ingenius idea of recreating iconic photographs, but instead of Marilyn Monroe and Alfred Hitchcock, we get MALKOVICH. These pictures come from Miller’s series “Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich,” which begins in November at Chicago’s Catherine Edelman Gallery.)

See the rest of the collection here.

Via Catherine Edelman Gallery

