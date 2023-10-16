Last Week Tonight is back and it’s covering all the important issues: the writers strike, George Soros, and uncomfortable business-based flirting.

Sunday’s episode of the John Oliver-hosted HBO series concluded with “Check Out the Sexual Tension Between Fox Business’s Liz Claman and Charlie Gasparino,” a montage of flirty remarks between the two hosts. Here’s a sample exchange between the co-workers:

Gasparino: “My DNA came back from 23 and Me.”

Claman: “Do you have some of us in you?”

Gasparino: “I am part of the tribe.”

Claman: “Impossible.”

Gasparino: “60 percent southern Italian, 30 percent eastern European Jew.”

Claman: “Now I know why like you.”

And another:

Gasparino: “I went to a conference once that had Chick-fil-A. It was delicious.”

Claman: “That’s very alluring.”

Gasparino: “What’s the other one? Oh, the other one that I went to that was excellent: Cinnabon.”

Claman: [indescribable noise of pleasure]

One more, if you’ll allow me (sorry):

Claman: “You’re not here in studio.”

Gasparino: I’ll be back tomorrow.”

Claman: “I will scratch you.”

She said that while holding her hands like cat claws.

I don’t know what’s going on over at Fox Business, but count me out. Save it for Kelly and Mark (or better yet, not at all). The segment begins at 33:18 of last night’s Last Week Tonight, which you can watch here.

