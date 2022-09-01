They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but does that maxim still hold true when said baubles have spent some time in the a**hole of the a**hole who gave them to you? If you’re supermodel Kate Moss, the answer seems to be a resounding “sure?!”

As People reports, Moss shot a video for British Vogue in which she took a catwalk down memory lane to talk about 20 of her most iconic looks from the past several decades. Included was a photo from the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, in which Moss is wearing a one-of-a-kind John Galliano dress that the designer gave her for her 21st birthday, a beloved pair of patent leather Manolo Blahnik Mary-Janes, and a stunning diamond necklace, courtesy of Johnny Depp’s butthole.

“They were the first diamonds I ever owned,” Moss shared. “He pulled them out of the crack of his ass.” As she explains:

We were going out for dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.

And people say romance is dead!

Moss and Depp were an item from 1994 to 1998, and she recently served as a witness during Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard’s recent defamation trial.

You can watch Moss tell the story below, beginning around the 6:20 mark.

(Via People)