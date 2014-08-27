Johnny Cash Warmed Tarantino To ‘Natural Born Killers’ And Other Things You Might Not Know About The Film

The first one happened in 1995 — a little more on that later — but the movie was cited as an inspiration for other senseless acts of violence like the Heath High School shooting in 1997 and Columbine shootings in 1999. With movies like SAW and Hostel pulling in big cash loads at the box office in the 2000s, violence on the big screen doesn’t quite grab the headlines it used to, but in 1994 NBK glorified violence like few movies before it ever had. Looking back on the movie 20 years later, here are 10 things you might not know about the film that Entertainment Weekly named the 8th most controversial film of all time.
1. Green is the color of a deranged mind. Oliver Stone decided to use the color green to indicate that Mickey was sick in the head, and highlighted this on several occasions: the key lime pie at the diner, the green neon at the drugstore, the green room in the prison.
2. Coca-Cola wasn’t aware of the movie’s story before approving product placement. How the executives at Coca-Cola were clueless that a movie named “Natural Born Killers” might have some violence is puzzling, but that’s exactly what happened. Coke approved the use of their adorable polar bear ads without realizing the movie was about rampaging serial killers. Needless to say, the board of directors was furious when the movie came out, and the soda company reformulated its entire process for brand placement in movies and television.
3. Rodney Dangerfield didn’t see eye-to-eye with Stone’s vision. Dangerfield found it difficult to shoot his scenes, because he didn’t understand why Oliver Stone wanted to shoot a dark subject matter like a father molesting a daughter in the style of a 1950s’ sitcom.
4. It nearly changed the way violence was portrayed on film. Oliver Stone’s crime thriller had the film industry on the edge of its seat after two teens were inspired to commit murder because of it. In 1995, two 18-year-olds, Sarah Edmondson and her boyfriend Benjamin Darras, dropped acid while watching the movie and killed a store manager in Mississippi and shot store clerk Patsy Byers, leaving her paralyzed. The incident brought nation-wide attention to the movie’s violence and lawsuit against Oliver Stone and the studio for being irresponsible in making the film.
The case was dismissed in January 1997, on the grounds that filmmakers and production companies are protected by the First Amendment, but was overturned by the Intermediate Louisiana Court of Appeals. Byers’ attorney attempted to prove that Stone had purposely made a movie that would incite violence and inspire criminal behavior. Had Byers won the case it would have likely had a radical impact on the way Hollywood filmed violent movies, but the case was dismissed in March of 2001 and rubber-stamped in 2002, meaning case closed.
5. Author John Grisham was involved in the lawsuit against Stone. Grisham was a personal friend of Patsy Byers, the store clerk who was shot and paralyzed, and made it known that he didn’t approve of Stone’s movie. The fact that Grisham was an attorney and author made it all the more surprising that he would call for action against Stone. Via Crime Library:
Grisham contended that, although Sarah and Ben were troubled youths, they “had no history of violence. Their crime spree was totally out of character” for them. As for the film, itself, Grisham called it “a horrific movie that glamorized casual mayhem and bloodlust. A movie made with the intent of glorifying random murder.”
The last great film Stone ever made.
Nope. Any Given Sunday. I know it has its detractors, but I think it’s a great football movie.
U Turn
Any Given Sunday is one of my personal favorite movies of all time
I love Any Given Sunday but I don’t know If I’d call it a great film.
Any Given Sunday was the last decent film he made, though I wouldn’t consider either that or NBK great by any means.
Rodney Dangerfield is so awesomely awful in the movie, I am really surprised he did that role but god bless it.
I love this movie, it is still terrifying.
Love the movie (the Trent Reznor produced soundtrack is one of my all time favorites) but these movie fact roundups are getting a little ridiculous. You basically just copied the film’s IMDB trivia page.
Word. I noticed that when I clicked the link.
Soooo is it zero or nearly zero.
the sit-com style scene had straight shots
Seriously? I couldn’t make it through the film. There’s such a thing as being too nonsensical right?
I believe that’s what Stone was going for. I don’t think you could succeed in making a movie about publicly exalted serial killers without dipping into the surreal and nonsensical.
I should also mention, Stone got his start working on Troma films. Films known for comically over the top ultra-violence and absolute nonsense.
So is it just strictly a cult followed film, because I know a few movie snob people who like to get artsy on my ass saying how good it is. I’m okay to concede that it’s just over my head, but it just seemed terrible to me.
Pretty much. It’s definitely an artsy-fartsy group staple (I have some friends that hold it in way too high a light). You’ll either like the style, and think it works in it’s execution, or you won’t. Funny thing is since it’s a Stone movie, he might say it looks the way it does for various reasons, but the real reason is simply drugs.
Yeah, I was never into drugs and just couldn’t stand the movie. Maybe it’s just because I have a hard time liking Juliette Lewis, coupled with all the crazy visuals. It may be a technically impressive movie, but I found it unwatchable.
Natural Born Killers is still one of my all time favorites. Rodney Dangerfield was scary as hell. Should have done a lot more movies playing an evil character. Same goes for John Candy
And this article brought to you by IMDB trivia page…
I mean holy shit, just a straight copy/paste
If you are going to copy straight from IMDB at least do it right. The Grisham was friends with the other victim.
Funny thing is they provide a link to the IMDB trivia page in the article…as if they aren’t even attempting to hide it.
It looks like a soap opera. Is that the point? It feels for all the will in the world like a Vincent F##CKING Gallo piece to me.
Wasn’t there some story of them doing shrooms and being followed by the police during filming or location scouting? I seem to remember Woody or Juliette or Oliver mentioning that story over the years.
i thought that was for the doors.
Yep. One of his assistants mentions it in the behind the scenes stuff. Robert Downey Jr. says that he loved filming the movie, because he was the least crazy person on the set.
WTF if u watched the movie way different than seeing it. It’s about media coverage.
The moral of the story is don’t watch this movie on Acid.
Hey, so I think I have a new movie podcast to listen to.
I’ve owned this movie for over 5 years and I still haven’t seen it since the first time I watched it. Real trippy, disturbing shit. Also Robert Downey jr is this one
“Sarah Edmondson and her boyfriend Benjamin Darras, dropped acid…Grisham contended that, although Sarah and Ben were troubled youths, they “had no history of violence. Their crime spree was totally out of character” for them.”
Gee…I wonder what could have possibly brought on “out of character” behavior.
I did a metric butt ton of acid in the 90s and never went out and murdered anyone. Maybe they were just some mentally fucked up people.
This film is pure feces.
Never liked this movie. Pointless.
The movie was kind of douchey but I was always pissy about the “controversy.” THIS IS AMERICA, JACK.
1. Green is the color of a deranged mind.
Green was symbolic in a couple of ways: Green is prevalent in nature. The neon version in the key lime pie, the pharmacy, the prison riot screen flashes. Striking and beautiful.
Mickey claims killing is natural in his prison interview. Neon green is no where in nature. Neon green is a perverted, man-made version of green. Mickey is a perverted, man-made version of nature. He is the opposite of what he thinks he is. The ending to this movie is horrible because Stone absolutely abandoned the story and the symbolism he built.
Mickey’s “nature” was made by man just like that neon green.
Stone’s point was that we glorify evil and terrible stuff too often. He was great in pointing out this ridiculous human habit. He should have left the ending open, ending with one of those prison riot green flashes. /cut
Saw the movie again this year. Hadn’t seen it for years. Did see it in the cinema back in 1994. It was a good movie. There were things I loved about it, but there were things I hated about it too.