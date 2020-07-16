Four years after Amber Heard and Johnny Depp filed for divorce (and five years after their wedding), The Rum Diary co-stars are embroiled in a libel suit (filed by Depp) against a British tabloid, The Sun. Central to the case is an April 2018 article that labeled Depp as a “wife-beater.” For his part, Depp has strenuously denied that he ever abused Amber Heard during their relationship, although allegations to that effect were made by Heard (who submitted photos to secure a 2016 restraining order) and backed up by Depp’s former managers. No criminal charges were ever filed, and the pair settled their divorce in 2016.

Fast forward to the present (in the heat of a pandemic), and both Depp and Heard are appearing in a U.K. court for a scheduled three weeks of proceedings. The forum’s not too surprising. The libel laws are a lot stricter across the pond than in the U.S., so plaintiffs are more likely to prevail there, rather than here, since the burden of proof rests upon the defendant, which puts publications at a disadvantage. A plaintiff has a pretty good case at prevailing if “serious harm” will come from a defamatory statement. In Depp’s case, his attorneys state that he’s not in this lawsuit for the money but, instead, seeks “to clear his reputation” from potentially irreparable harm and desires “vindication.”

English law holds that libel suit defendants — in this case, The Sun‘s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and executive editor Dan Wootton — are working against the presumption that the allegation in question (that Depp guilty of domestic abuse) is false. Therefore, the defendants must prove that the allegation is true in order to prevail (which is a reversal of the U.S. standard).

Of course, coverage of the trial has reflected quite a circus. No matter how it shakes out, here are the most outlandish things (presented as evidence, although some of it doesn’t revolve around abuse) that have been revealed so far:

– The Missing Half-Billion (At Least) Dollars: This part of the story actually doesn’t source from the trial, but it’s worth mentioning here for the circus-related (not abuse-related) aspect. In a recent, bizarre Rolling Stone profile, Depp admitted to making $650 million from movies and still somehow being in debt. He’s blaming his ex-managers, although tax-payment issues and exorbitant expenditures from Depp (no doubt) contributed to the issue. He seemed proud of his spending and made the following boasts: (1) “It’s insulting to say that I spent $30,000 [per month] on wine. Because it was far more”; (2) “By the way, it was not $3 million to shoot Hunter [S. Thompson] into the f*cking sky [at his funeral]. It was $5 million.”

Whether or not Depp was serious with the above claims, who really knows? During the trial, he’s also repeatedly acknowledged his substance abuse (drug and alcohol issues) while, again, denying spousal abuse. Now, onto those other revelations.

– Those “Porky Pies”: Alas, Depp was not talking about delicious cuisine here. Instead, he was responding to medical notes from Amber Heard’s doctor, who wrote (after diagnosing her with anxiety) that Depp felt threatened by romantic acting scenes she did with James Franco and also “romanticises the entire drug culture and has no accountability for his behaviour.” In response to the court, Depp accused his ex-wife of lies: “I think she was telling porky pies with her psychiatrist.”

– The Poo In the Bed: Depp told the court that he had decided to end his marriage with Heard after much animosity but because of one overriding occurrence — finding poop in their marital bed. He alleges that Amber did the deed (she denies this claim), rather than one of her two terriers (Pistol and Boo), and a housekeeper submitted photos to the court in support of Depp’s claim. She further alleged that there was “a large pile of feces” in the bed. The housekeeper stated, “It was clear to me that this was human feces … could not have come from either of Mr. Depp’s or Ms. Heard’s two small dogs.” There are photos of the “pile” at Page Six, if you are so inclined to see for yourself.