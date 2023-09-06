Jenna Ortega Quickly Shut Down Rumors That She’s Dating… Johnny Depp?

The famously unreliable celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi recently received a tip that Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp were spotted on a date together. If she was 20 years old older, or he was 20 years younger, or he didn’t “reek of weed and alcohol,” maybe I could see it. But the actress — who is starring in Beetlejuice 2, directed by long-time Depp collaborator Tim Burton — quickly shut down the rumors of any potential romantic involvement with Depp.

“This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh,” Ortega wrote in an Instagram Story, according to Vanity Fair. “I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Vast age difference aside, the Ortega/Depp dating rumor is particularly awkward when one considers the role Ortega plays in Beetlejuice 2: according to reports, she’s playing the daughter of Lydia Deetz, the role so iconically played by Winona Ryder in the original film. Ryder and Depp were engaged in a high-profile romance from the late 1980s to the mid 1990s, even co-starring in the Burton-directed Edward Scissorhands.

Depp also denied being involved with Ortega.

“Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever,” he said through a representative. “He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

I’d argue Ortega dating Depp would be more harmful to her career, but sure.

(Via Vanity Fair)