We’re a mere two-and-a-half years from the next presidential election, and already there’s talk about who could be America’s 47th commander-in-chief. Could it be the 45th president, despite him being accused of choking a Secret Service agent? (That is unless he’s too weak or too fat to have done so.) Or could it be the guy who spearheaded a homophobic bill and likes to bully students? It’s still too early to tell — way, way, way too early. But already some of Donald Trump’s biggest admirers are warning his closest competition to step off.

As per The Daily Beast, Newsmax host Greg Kelly had a warning for Ron DeSantis, who has gone from Trump clone to Trump adversary, even Hoovering up some of his fleeing donors. Kelly started by praising him. “He is amazing, so talented, so smart, unlimited political future. I want him to be president someday,” he said. “I think that’s almost guaranteed to happen, but I’d rather not see him run in 2024.”

As a graphic appeared on screen reading “Not Yet, Ron,” Kelly continued. “Let’s face it, though, he’s borrowing heavily from Donald Trump style and agenda and policies, and that’s fine,” he said. “That’s totally fine, but I’m hearing from more and more Republicans. ‘Well, you know, Donald Trump has all that baggage, and it’s time for a fresh face.’ Don’t fall for that argument!”

Kelly then dug deeper into his argument. “Let’s see, he’s forty-three now, on Election Day in November of 2024, he would be forty-five years old. Now, here’s the thing. That makes him, what, three decades younger then-President Trump,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s a good thing, I’m saying he’s got plenty of time ahead of him to make his move, but not now, and there are some things he needs to clean up.”

He concluded by offering a compromise: Why don’t they run on “the same ticket”?

Of course, the hearings for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot are still not over, and they could very well end with Trump being legally blocked from seeking the highest office in the land. Meanwhile, all DeSantis has done is muck up his state’s response to the pandemic.

(Via The Daily Beast)