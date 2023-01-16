CNN has fallen on hard times. Their ratings have been dwindling and their attempt at a streamer was an instant disaster. They also have a new boss, Chris Licht, who has already implemented big changes, including trying to tone down what he sees as a leftist bent. Now he’s thinking of doing something arguably even more seismic: spicing up its primetime line-up with some jokes.

A new report from Radar Online claims that Chris Licht, the 24-hour news network’s new honcho, is thinking of doing the unthinkable and axing its current, underperforming primetime lineup. He’s specifically looking to shake up the 9pm to 11pm slots, which are currently filled by the second hour of Anderson Cooper 360 and the first hour of CNN Tonight. Instead of straight, sober news, he wants to bring in a comedian.

“They’re looking for their own version of John Oliver,” a source says, alluding to the comic’s popular HBO show.

CNN may wind up going with another Daily Show alum. The report claims they’ve been in talks with Jon Stewart to fill those two hours on a weeknightly basis. Stewart, of course, already has his own show: Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart. But there are alternatives: CNN has also reportedly been speaking with Stewart’s Daily Show host replacement, Trevor Noah, who recently left the show, as well as Bill Maher and Arsenio Hall.

Having a comedy show on a news network isn’t a new idea. Since 2021, Fox News has the most watched late night show on television with Gutfeld!, hosted by the network’s biggest indie rock and Gwar fan, Greg Gutfeld, and which airs live starting at 11pm on weeknights. CNN seems to only make the news when it’s being funny anyway. Witness Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s New Year’s Eve shenanigans, which draw attention even when they’re not boozing it up on air.

(Via Radar Online)