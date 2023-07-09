On Friday, Sarah Brady, the surfer and surfing instructor who dated Jonah Hill from early 2021 to 2022, dropped some disturbing allegations on her Instagram Stories. In a series of posts, she accused the star of “emotional abuse,” particularly around pictures she had posted on social media of her in her bathing suit.

In the posts, Brady mostly dropped screengrabs of texts Brady had allegedly received from Hill. In one (which Brady captioned “Fuxk it”), Hill laid out a list of rules his then-girlfriend must follow if she wished the relationship to continue. Among the things Hill outlawed were surfing with other men, “Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with other men,” posting pictures of herself in bathing suits or posting “sexual pictures,” and having “friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful.”

At one point during the discussion, Hill wrote, “Sort of done explaining himself.”

Brady complied, removing three photos of her surfing. But that didn’t mollify Hill, who told her it was a “good start” but that she didn’t “seem to get” his point. When she asked him if there were other pics he wanted removed, he mentioned one that showed her “ass in a thong.” She replied, “Not a thong but k.”

In another screengrab, Hill spoke of “losers” and “these people” who “don’t get your time or your kindness at the sacrifice of mines [sic].” In the caption, Brady noted that by “these people” he meant “any friend of mine that he hadn’t personally approved of.”

Brady did not accuse Hill of any physical abuse, only that he would “gaslight” and “manipulate” her.

After the split, Brady stayed quiet publicly, but in her posts Friday she said that “keeping it to [herself] was causing more damage to [her] mental health than sharing it could ever do.” She added, “I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control ppl [sic] like he did to me.”