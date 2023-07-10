Over the weekend, Jonah Hill’s ex Sarah Brady accused the actor of being emotionally abusive, manipulative, and controlling during their year-long relationship. Now, fans are discovering control issues might be very “on brand” for the actor/filmmaker.

Jonah Hill's streetwear brand is selling an “emotional baggage tote” that reads, “Complete Unrelenting Control.” pic.twitter.com/xGqnsiNk8y — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 9, 2023

After Brady — a professional surfer and surf instructor — revealed that Hill regularly combed her Instagram for what he deemed provocative photos and policed who she could spend time with, the actor’s new apparel line, “Meaningful Existence,” is drawing scrutiny for some of its painfully ironic merch. In particular, an “emotional baggage tote” from the streetwear brand that reads “Complete Unrelenting Control” has aged poorly in light of the allegations against Hill. That slogan can also be found on hats, socks, and shirts sold by the brand that Hill launched via his alter-ego, Prophet Ezekiel Profit.

The whole line is meant to be ironic, a jab at materialism and the commodification of self-care with a percentage of profits being donated to mental health services — a cause Hill has vocally supported in recent years. And, contrary to some reports, the actor launched it long before Brady opened up about what led to their split.

Okay look, the framing of this isn’t accurate. Jonah Hill’s brand Meaningful Existence has been using the “Complete Unrelenting Control” slogan on all its stuff since it launched earlier this year. The brand is New Age-y streetwear with cult vibes. This is not “new” merch. https://t.co/J6yMtw9D93 — Gerrick Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) July 10, 2023

But, with his newfound appreciation for mental wellness, some are now accusing the star of weaponizing “therapy speak” against Brady while the two were dating. Hill, who’s long carried a reputation of being a bit sensitive/prickly, stated he was simply setting “boundaries” when telling the surfer what kind of swimsuits were appropriate to wear while she was doing her job, claiming she had “hurt his trust” in the past as the reason why he wanted to limit which friends she could spend time with. Naturally, the messages Brady shared on Instagram as proof of Hill’s problematic behavior have launched a bigger discussion over whether Hill was just being open and honest or gaslighting his romantic partner to exert control over her.

We’ll let you decide where the whole “minimalizing-abuse-for-laughs” canvas bag fits in with all this.

This Jonah Hill development only bolsters my strong belief that all therapists should have one parent-teacher conference type day a year where their clients’ friends/peers can come in and be like “so this is how they really act.” — Kady Ruth A (@kady_ruth) July 9, 2023

(Via Page Six)