Jordan Peterson Was Suspended By Twitter Over An Elliot Page Tweet That He Would ‘Rather Die’ Than Take Down

Jordan Peterson is at it again. Last month, the conservative psychologist, who’s fashioned himself as the kind of intellectual who would willingly spend hours speaking with Joe Rogan, got triggered and claimed he was leaving Twitter over a comment he made about a non-razor thin model. He eventually came back, but only so he could be suspended over a comment he made about a trans actor.

As per The Wrap, Peterson — whose behavior is such that he inspired a semi-recent iteration of the Marvel baddie Red Skull — made one of his bizarre declarations, this time about Elliot Page. “Remember when pride was a sin?” he wrote. “And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Because Peterson dead-named and misgendered the Umbrella Academy star, he was contacted by Twitter, who put his account on hold until he deleted the tweet. Instead, in true Jordan Peterson form, he released a 15-minute video explaining that he would do no such thing.

“I’ve essentially been banned from Twitter,” Peterson said. “I say ‘banned’ but technically I’ve been suspended. But the suspension will not be lifted until I delete the ‘hateful’ tweet in question, and I would rather die than do that.” He also mocked the idea that he should call someone the name they prefer, which he called “impossible.”

Peterson’s latest fit did not exactly earn him new fans.

In the meantime, Elliot Page is out there living his best life.

