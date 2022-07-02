Jordan Peterson is at it again. Last month, the conservative psychologist, who’s fashioned himself as the kind of intellectual who would willingly spend hours speaking with Joe Rogan, got triggered and claimed he was leaving Twitter over a comment he made about a non-razor thin model. He eventually came back, but only so he could be suspended over a comment he made about a trans actor.

As per The Wrap, Peterson — whose behavior is such that he inspired a semi-recent iteration of the Marvel baddie Red Skull — made one of his bizarre declarations, this time about Elliot Page. “Remember when pride was a sin?” he wrote. “And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Because Peterson dead-named and misgendered the Umbrella Academy star, he was contacted by Twitter, who put his account on hold until he deleted the tweet. Instead, in true Jordan Peterson form, he released a 15-minute video explaining that he would do no such thing.

“I’ve essentially been banned from Twitter,” Peterson said. “I say ‘banned’ but technically I’ve been suspended. But the suspension will not be lifted until I delete the ‘hateful’ tweet in question, and I would rather die than do that.” He also mocked the idea that he should call someone the name they prefer, which he called “impossible.”

Peterson’s latest fit did not exactly earn him new fans.

What a weirdo https://t.co/KZ6PTetktO — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) July 1, 2022

Elliot Page: Happy and comfortably living his best life. Jordan Peterson: pic.twitter.com/MoMYCR7Fcu — Eric #AbolishSCOTUS✝️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@KarnRulez) July 2, 2022

Jordan Peterson literally sues people for calling him mean names https://t.co/SMqeggXnGB — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) July 1, 2022

jordan peterson making a 15 minute video with two different cameras crying about being suspended on twitter for straight up being transphobic about elliot page is hilarious. "intellectual giant" crying and debating twitter tos with the absolute worst arguments i've ever heard. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 1, 2022

Jordan Peterson is so funny man. Finding out about top surgery for the first time and thinking “less boobs=the holocaust” is something a 12 year old would do — The Boston Strategizer (Tone Setter) (@doulbedoink) July 2, 2022

*jordan peterson live-streaming from a dimly lit storage locker on the edge of town* this “burger king” attempts to tell me that I may not have a paper crown; that they are made for children and, moreover, that one will not fit me. his reasoning is absurd. and that’s the point. — john (@johnsemley3000) July 2, 2022

If Jordan Peterson ever hears cis women can get breast reduction surgery he will cry until he throws up — Vaush 🇺🇸 (@VaushV) July 2, 2022

kept making jokes about him

Jordan Peterson, tearing up: "And it turned out bofa wasn't a word at all, just a duplicitous pretext to say 'bofa deez nuts.' We are teaching today's young men to deliberately lie about bofa." Joe Rogan: "That's crazy." — Peptostate (@PeptoState) July 1, 2022

In the meantime, Elliot Page is out there living his best life.

