Josh Hawley has been one of the break-out stars of the Republican party this year, and for good reason: He’s one of the chief lawmakers accused of helping foment the failed insurrection of Jan. 6. Since then he’s followed a predictable trajectory: acting as though he did nothing wrong and occasionally saying something that gets him mocked on social media. On Friday he had a doozy.

The Left wants to teach our kids that America is systemically racist. That’s false and it’s meant to divide. It’s time to replace lies with the truth! America is a great nation of good people – and our kids should be proud of that. That’s why I’m introducing the Love America Act — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 23, 2021

The Missouri Senator joined many in his party in loudly denouncing Critical Race Theory, which seeks to teach students that America has a racist history that continues to impact its present. Republicans have countered that by, basically, offering a whitewashed version of the nation’s past. But Hawley went one step further: He proposed legislation.

“The Left wants to teach our kids that America is systemically racist. That’s false and it’s meant to divide,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to replace lies with the truth! America is a great nation of good people – and our kids should be proud of that. That’s why I’m introducing the Love America Act.”

Hawley was short on details, but his bill would “require schools that get federal tax dollars to teach kids the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution & Bill of Rights, and the Pledge.” (Schools already do this, incidentally.) He added, “No more critical race theory. No more hate. Let’s teach our kids what unites us as Americans – what we love together. Let’s teach them the truth.”

Should Hawley go through with this act — which, again, forces schools to teach things…they already teach — it would be one of dozens of bills targeting CRT. But social media inevitably shot it down.

Some mocked its name (and, of course, Hawley himself).

Calling it the Love America Act really captures the essence of Hawley’s whole “dorky dictator” vibe. https://t.co/kvQRrRbwRK — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 23, 2021

Some thought it sounded suspiciously like what is done in less democratic nations.

In China they call this "patriotic education". https://t.co/C0mLDp1mNa — Lee Jones (@DrLeeJones) July 23, 2021

Others proposed similar-but-different acts.

I’m proud to introduce the Josh Hawley Can Eat My Entire Ass Act. pic.twitter.com/IS4KZmpkea — Jeremy Danner (@Jeremy_Danner) July 23, 2021

If this takes attention away from my plan to introduce the Yay America Yay Kiss Kiss Act, I am going to lose it. pic.twitter.com/4Cz7Xriv3M — Sean Nunan (@NunanRMC) July 23, 2021

That's why I've introduced the "Cheerleaders Have To Date Me" Act. https://t.co/pTFXi0F7rV — Dub Leahy (@dubleahy) July 23, 2021

"Love America Act" is weak tea. Should be the "Hallelujah Amen America Is Best Ever Hawk Eagle Patriot Apple Pie Act." Hawley is so bad at this. — J. Van Wyck (@TheRealJVanWyck) July 23, 2021

the You Must Love America Or Else Act 🤣 https://t.co/BktBb5j11U — R S (@rsaksena) July 23, 2021

Celebrities weren’t having it either.

Maybe you can launch that bullshit in prison when you’re convicted of being a traitor. https://t.co/xwxri1YGzX — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 24, 2021

America IS systematically racist.

And you, my dear pathetic insurrectionist, are addicted to it.

The first step is to admit the truth and that you are powerless over this addiction and that you need help. https://t.co/RqEo3ABwNE — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) July 23, 2021

And some reminded Hawley that a “Love America Act” is rich from someone who goaded on Trump supporters who stormed a federal building.