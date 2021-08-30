Seth Meyers recently went off on Fox News over their reports about a horse-deworming medication called Ivermectin, which some conservatives believe is a cure for COVID-19. This is, of course, a very unsafe medication to take, and many calls to poison control have resulted from anti-vaxxers who somehow think that a horse med is a better idea than taking the jab. Well, the CDC issued a dire warning to stress, “Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”

The FDA weighed in on the subject (on Twitter) as follows: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

This hasn’t stopped patients from requesting the drug, which is what happened when the wife (Julie Smith) of an Cincinnati patient, Jeffrey Smith, pushed into the legal realm when a hospital declined to use Ivermectin as part of a treatment plan. This unreal report from Ohio Capitol Journal sums things up:

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital, part of the University of Cincinnati network, to treat Jeffrey Smith, 51, with Ivermectin. The order, filed Aug. 23, compels the hospital to provide Smith with 30mg of Ivermectin daily for three weeks.

As Ohio Capitol Journal reports, Julie took it upon herself to consult with an Ohio doctor named Jeff Wagshul, who is not affiliated with the hospital, and who prescribed the Ivermectin. The hospital pushed back until the court order materialized, and here’s what (and conspiracy-oriented) Wagshul had to say to the news outlet:

In an interview, Wagshul said the science behind Ivermectin’s use in COVID-19 patients is “irrefutable.” The CDC and FDA engaged in a “conspiracy,” he said, to block its use to protect the FDA’s emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines. He said the mainstream media and social media companies have been engaging in “censorship” on Ivermectin’s merits, and that the U.S. government’s refusal to acknowledge its benefits amounts to genocide.

Again, the CDC and FDA are begging people not to drink the Ivermectin Kool-Aid. And social media users are, naturally, aghast that this is happening.