For reasons known only to him (probably), on Sunday night Justin Bieber challenged A-list action movie star Tom Cruise to a battle of fisticuffs. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” the pop singer tweeted. “Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. [sic] Who is willing to put on the fight?”

To the surprise of no one, Bieb’s challenge was met largely with ridicule on Twitter, as people began imagining Cruise’s reaction (or lack thereof) — not to mention that it’s pretty obvious that the 56-year-old actor who does all of his own insane stunts could easily kick the hell out of a 25-year-old who goes to the gym primarily to post shirtless selfies on Instagram.

And even though former UFC star Conor McGregor offered to host a Justin Bieber-Tom Cruise showdown, it seems highly unlikely that such an event will ever take place. Which, again, would probably be in Bieber’s best interests, because see above!