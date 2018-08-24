Getty Image

After Monday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, Pete Davidson jetted off to Auburn University to take part in the campus Welcome Week events, where he was to participate in a talk on mental health issues, which was to be followed with student Q&A session on Thursday evening. The Saturday Night Live star opened up last year about his own personal struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder.

But of course, being that Davidson has spent the latter half of the summer flaunting his engagement love fest with pop superstar Ariana Grade, mental health was the last thing these kids wanted to talk about.

So when brought up on stage to ask a question, one student naturally asked Davidson what being engaged to Grande was like, to resounding cheers from the audience.

“It’s like what you would think it was like but like a 100 times sicker,” he answered, starting out innocently enough. “It’s f*cking lit. I’m a very, very lucky boy and very, very loved and I’m very lucky.”

“And my dick’s forever hard,” he added, to more cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Cool, cool, cool, Pete Davidson. Cool. Also, maybe he should seek the advice of a medical professional?

Lest you think Grande — who traveled with Davidson to Alabama for the event — has any qualms about her fiancee talking about the state of blood flow in his penis and how it relates to her, she later laughed it off in an Instagram story. “Bae was funny as f*ck and brilliant today as always,” she wrote.

As they say, the couple that overshares together, stays together. Or maybe not, but we wish them the best of luck anyway.