Have you seen Kate Middleton? She is about 5’9,” very regal, and currently works as an amateur photographer. At least that’s what the Royals expect you to believe right now.

The Princess has been the subject of controversy over the last few weeks as millions of strangers try to track her whereabouts. The normally very public figure was admitted to the hospital for a planned surgery in January, though she hasn’t been “seen” since. While Kensington Palace rarely comments on this type of thing, it’s been getting a little out of hand.

America’s Favorite Brit John Oliver appeared on Watch What Happens Live where America’s Favorite Housewife Andy Cohen asked him about his take on what’s going on with Middleton. “I was out, I thought ‘Let’s all just ignore this, we’ve moved on’ until the photoshop thing. It feels like…[they’re] almost handling it badly in an impressive way at this point,” Oliver quipped, referring to the disastrous Photoshop blunder from this weekend.

Oliver then admitted that this could be much more complex than we think. “There is a no-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be Weekend At Bernies-ing this situation,” he continued. “Non-zero. I’m not saying it happened! I’m saying non-zero. Until proved otherwise, until I see her with a copy of the day’s newspaper,” he concluded.

John Oliver is wondering what’s going on with Kate Middleton! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vNAxWzj5Uc — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 13, 2024

The Princess is not expected to return to the public eye until after Easter, so surely the theories will keep flying over the next few weeks. But really, all we need is for Middleton to Tweet about Dune Part 2 and all of this would be settled.