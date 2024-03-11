Whoopi Goldberg rushed to Kate Middleton‘s defense after the Princess of Wales got caught up in even more conspiracy theories surrounding her seemingly suspicious absence from the public eye.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace released a Mother’s Day photo of Middleton that triggered a kill notice after several news agencies spotted several signs that the photo was digitally manipulated. The photo was pulled from publication, but it was too late. The damage was done. Social media sleuths pored over the image, which showed sloppy signs of photo editing. Needless to say, that only further fueled unfounded theories that Middleton is divorcing Prince William or in a far worse medical state than the royal family is disclosing.

However, in a bizarre twist, Middleton came forward and took responsibility for the doctored photo. Or at least a tweet from the royal couple’s official account claimed she did. Pretty suspicious, right? Not if you ask Goldberg.

While Monday morning’s episode of The View tackled the latest development in the ongoing #WhereIsKate mystery, Whoopi wrote the whole thing off as much ado about nothing.

“I’m sorry, I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. I mean all your gotta do is swipe. Those editors swipe, God knows people look how those photos look,” Goldberg said via Page Six. “You know what, I have to tell you, she may be the future queen, she’s still an amateur photographer. That’s what they do!”

Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up the online conspiracies and how the photo just added more fuel to the fire. She then suggested that Middleton release a selfie video to put the matter to rest, but Whoopi wasn’t having that either.

“She doesn’t need to do it! She doesn’t need to do it!” Goldberg said before saying that photo editing has been a longtime practice for magazine covers and celebrity Instagrams for years.

