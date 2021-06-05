Conservatives and comedians have been the two groups most opposed to what has been dubbed “cancel culture,” in which people perceived to have done wrong are ostracized, even fired for their beliefs that are unpopular or far worse than that. But not every comic thinks it’s a problem. Last week Seth Rogen came out against those who’ve been decrying it, telling comics, “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it.” Now Katt Williams is going even further, saying it’s ultimately a good thing.

The comic went on The Joe Budden Podcast, and at one point they discussed new sensitivity in stand-up, which has found some performers complaining that they can’t say everything they want to say for fear of blowback. But Williams isn’t one of them. He compared comics facing repercussions for offensive things they say to rules and laws.

“Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams said. “Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”

He went even further, saying “cancel culture” isn’t even a real thing. “Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture,” he said. “That was people of color. That was us policing our own culture. That was people without a voice being trashed by people just because they had a bigger name than them and more money than them and a better office than them, they could sweep them up under the rug like they didn’t matter. I don’t know what people we think got canceled that we wish we had back.”

But whatever’s happening, he argued, it’s ultimately a good thing. “If all that’s gonna happen is we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art,” said Williams. “If you want to offend somebody, nobody took those words away from you. ‘Dirty bitch’ ain’t been taken away, you can say that. But don’t call somebody this word when you know this effects all of these people.”

Williams wasn’t himself “cancelled” for going after “cancel culture.” Quite the opposite.

I love Katt Williams answer to cancel culture pic.twitter.com/T27nH7RsyN — Zach 🌍 (@NAACPYOUNGBOY) June 4, 2021

Katt Williams processing “cancel culture” better than Chapelle. https://t.co/4VEbfuTmVz — damita jo (@KiaSpeaks) June 5, 2021

Katt Williams response to Cancel Culture: pic.twitter.com/1sQHjBADS1 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) June 5, 2021

We should have Katt Williams replace Ellen tbh — The💗 Unforgivable💜 Kyng💙 (@MadK47) June 5, 2021

this clip of Katt Williams on cancel culture is BRILLIANT, not a single miss. https://t.co/ORbcUR5cvX — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) June 5, 2021

The way Katt Williams can drag you and not start cursing or getting loud but keep hitting you with facts is a sign of intelligence. He has been very smart. BEEN — ✨Thick Saban✨ (@RaveenTheDream) June 5, 2021

Katt Williams was already good in my book, but with this answer, he’s just shown that he’s smarter than most of your favorite comedians. While we’re here, let me just remind you that “cancel culture” is a stupid term used by stupid (and bigoted) people. Carry on. https://t.co/QS1P872ndy — Ronse. (@Ronse325) June 5, 2021

I’m glad Katt Williams said what he said. Now the cowards who thrive off antagonizing certain groups for jokes can witness how an actual comedian thinks of them. — 📚political.education in black✊🏾 (@RenyTure) June 5, 2021

Others, though, singled out his amazing cowboy hat.

Katt Williams being dressed like Shawn Michaels wasn't on my bingo card, but he looks so good pic.twitter.com/H2sU54mVSF — 🥲WOLF CLITZER🥲 (@ESPNFrankie) June 5, 2021

You can watch Williams’ appearance in the video above. The discussion of “cancel culture” begis around the 9:01 mark.

(Via Complex)