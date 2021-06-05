Viral

Katt Williams Is Being Praised For His Great Response To People Complaining About ‘Cancel Culture’

Conservatives and comedians have been the two groups most opposed to what has been dubbed “cancel culture,” in which people perceived to have done wrong are ostracized, even fired for their beliefs that are unpopular or far worse than that. But not every comic thinks it’s a problem. Last week Seth Rogen came out against those who’ve been decrying it, telling comics, “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it.” Now Katt Williams is going even further, saying it’s ultimately a good thing.

The comic went on The Joe Budden Podcast, and at one point they discussed new sensitivity in stand-up, which has found some performers complaining that they can’t say everything they want to say for fear of blowback. But Williams isn’t one of them. He compared comics facing repercussions for offensive things they say to rules and laws.

“Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams said. “Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”

He went even further, saying “cancel culture” isn’t even a real thing. “Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture,” he said. “That was people of color. That was us policing our own culture. That was people without a voice being trashed by people just because they had a bigger name than them and more money than them and a better office than them, they could sweep them up under the rug like they didn’t matter. I don’t know what people we think got canceled that we wish we had back.”

But whatever’s happening, he argued, it’s ultimately a good thing. “If all that’s gonna happen is we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art,” said Williams. “If you want to offend somebody, nobody took those words away from you. ‘Dirty bitch’ ain’t been taken away, you can say that. But don’t call somebody this word when you know this effects all of these people.”

You can watch Williams’ appearance in the video above. The discussion of “cancel culture” begis around the 9:01 mark.

