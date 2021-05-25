Seth Rogen has starred in and written some of the raunchiest films of the past fifteen years, so you wouldn’t be way out of line to assume he, like a number of other comedians in his shoes, is not a fan of “cancel culture” and that he might be happy to join them in complaining about being “censored.” Not so much.

During a Tuesday stop on Good Morning Britain, the always blunt and thoughtful Rogen had absolutely no complaints about “cancel culture,” which he doesn’t even think of a thing. Instead, Rogen easily acknowledges that jokes aren’t supposed to last forever, and his fellow comedians need to get over it when it happens.

“If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it,” Rogen said while explaining what should be the simple nature of comedy. Taking things even further, Rogen encouraged comedians to confront their prior jokes and emphasized that it’s a good thing to admit they screwed up. Via Mediaite:

“Saying terrible things is bad, so if you’ve said something terrible, then it’s something you should confront in some way, shape, or form. I don’t think that’s cancel culture. That’s you saying something terrible if that’s what you’ve done.”

Rogen’s words arrive just a few days after Chris Rock made headlines by unleashing a rant on cancel culture, which he feels is making entertainment “boring” and leading towards a lot of “unfunny” TV shows and movies. “Now you got a place where people are scared to talk,” Rock said. “Especially in America.”

Maybe Rock and Rogen should sit down and talk this one out. We’d pay to see that.

(Via Mediaite)