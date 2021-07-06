Kayleigh McEnany is nothing but consistent. She lied about never telling lies while serving as press secretary — her upcoming book about “what really happened within the Trump administration” will almost certainly be filled with blatant lies and disinformation — and on Tuesday, she made one of her boldest inaccurate claims yet.

While appearing on Fox News, McEnany criticized Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) for tweeting, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.” She said, “The haters never take a day off from hating, that is clear. And they never take a day off from getting the facts wrong. We know most of our forefathers, all of our main Founding Fathers, were against slavery, recognized the evils of it.”

There’s a lot wrong here, beginning with McEnany’s assertion that “the haters never take a day off from hating.” That’s maybe not the best way to get your point across (“The haters never take a day off from hating, yet today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of this earth…”). More to the point, of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, 41 of them owned slaves. McEnany might try to claim that by “main Founding Fathers,” she means George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and James Madison, none of whom signed the Declaration of Independence, but Washington and Madison were not “against slavery,” and Hamilton may have been a slave owner as well. Thomas Jefferson, a “main” Founding Father who did sign, alone enslaved over 600 people.

We should expect nothing less from McEnany, but it was still an incredible, well, declaration.

"They're so wrong on so much, where to begin?" is something that @kayleighmcenany actually said after uttering the line below. https://t.co/yVWXIClysq — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 6, 2021

Fox's Kayleigh McEnany amazingly claims that "all of our main founding fathers were against slavery, recognized the evils of it." The majority of signers of the Declaration of Independence owned slaves, 41 of 56 according to one study. https://t.co/mGCZzHpR7n pic.twitter.com/hkz1xglcGn — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) July 6, 2021

[glass shatters] baw gawd that's michele bachmann's music https://t.co/Md734mp5QP — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 6, 2021

Dear @kayleighmcenany: What is wrong with you? Why have you spent the last several years either blatantly lying or being embarrassingly ignorant? https://t.co/2yq3MHJV0s — David Gaines Ⓥ 🌹😼 🎼⚾🥎🏀🏑🏐🥍 (@NatsAndCats) July 6, 2021

I think she's going to be the new conservative co-host of The View. https://t.co/872zuPuxql — Molotovsky 🥀 (@GriffTheImpaler) July 6, 2021

.@kayleighmcenany is an ignoramus & performative pathological liar whose education in history apparently was non existent. https://t.co/1lCUPLfb3g — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 6, 2021

Maybe it’s just me Kayleigh, but I think George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are considered “main” founding fathers. https://t.co/mAsqGYa2hA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 6, 2021