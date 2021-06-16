Getty Image
Kayleigh McEnany And Jared Kushner Are Writing Books About ‘What Really Happened’ During The Trump Administration, But Everyone Expects Lies

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Donald Trump can’t score a book deal, but two of his cronies have.

In recent days, Jared Kushner, who served as the senior advisor to his father-in-law, and Kayleigh McEnany, the president’s longest-lasting press secretary, have both announced that they’re writing books. Kushner struck a deal with Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, and his memoir will be “the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration, and the truth about what happened behind closed doors.” Meanwhile, McEnany has “delivered” the manuscript for For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey through the White House and Beyond, which “describes her path to the White House podium, bringing the reader behind the scenes in the world’s most powerful building and illuminating how faith got her through.” Here’s more:

From White House intern to White House press secretary, from production assistant to national television host, from Catholic all-girls high school to Harvard Law School, God has guided my path through uncharted territory. In For Such a Time as This, I will chronicle my journey to the White House and offer never-before-told anecdotes about what really happened within the Trump administration. You will experience some of the most high stakes moments in the West Wing right alongside me as I reveal how faith got me through.

The shared theme: the truth. Kushner’s memoir is about “what happened” during his four years as Trump’s yes man, while McEnany’s book adds a qualifier to tell “what really happened.” But as Lionel Hutz once reminded us, there are two different truths. Considering McEnany can’t even tell the truth about not lying, no one believes them.

