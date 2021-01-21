Kayleigh McEnamy’s Successor Held Her First Press Conference And People Found Her Professionalism Incredibly Surreal After Four Wild Years

Former president Donald J. Trump only had three White House press secretaries over the four years of his administration, but they were all about the same: They each held the press with obvious contempt, they each offered spin and distortions, even lies, over truth, and they were each generally perceived as wishing to protect their boss more than keep their fellow Americans informed. So when former Obama staffer Jen Psaki — successor to Trump’s final press secretary, the notorious Kayleigh McEnany — held her first press conference mere hours after her boss, Joe Biden, was elected, her professionalism and obvious kindness just seemed…kind of weird, to be honest.

Even the way Psaki started things couldn’t help but feel disarmingly decent. “It’s an honor to be here with all of you,” Psaki said. She then laid out her main goal as McEnany’s replacement. “When the president asked me to serve in this role, we talked about the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room.”

Psaki, now, @PressSec: "When the president asked me to serve in this role, we talked about the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room." Here's her intro pic.twitter.com/y6TdilIjTF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 21, 2021

She then took questions, and she proceeded to not treat reporters respectfully, not try to puff up her chief employer with exaggerations, and was even honest that she might not always see eye-to-eye.

“I have deep respect for the role of a free and independent press in our democracy and for the role all of you play,” she told reporters. “There will be moments when we disagree and there will certainly be days when we disagree, for extensive parts of the briefing, perhaps. But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people.”

It stood in stark contrast with the first press conference held by Sean Spicer, Trump’s initial press secretary, who started off by scolding shellshocked journalists and lying about Trump’s inauguration crowd size. She wasn’t withering, like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and she wasn’t snippy and sarcastic, like McEnany.

In other words, Psaki was off to a great start, thought many on social media.

Jen Psaki is blowing me away. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) January 21, 2021

@PressSec Jen Psaki is a breath of fresh air. — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) January 21, 2021

She was even overtly welcoming to the press.

Psaki to the press corps: We "will disagree," but "we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people." pic.twitter.com/WaUf1B0aG8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 21, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hammering home that she and President Biden believe in the power of truth. She adds, "I have deep respect for a free and independent press in our democracy." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 21, 2021

White House Press Sec Jen Psaki expresses a refreshing change of pace:

“I have a deep respect for the role of a free press in a democratic society.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYeAkQh1iN — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) January 21, 2021

She seemed professional and nice.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki: "I'd love to take your questions." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 21, 2021

In fact, to many, having this feeling again, after four long years, felt kind of strange!

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she plans to hold daily White House briefings Monday through Friday. What a change. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 21, 2021

This press briefing is weird. Psaki didn’t even mention the size of Biden’s inauguration. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 21, 2021

we've had no insults yet. no meltdowns. no smears of the "fake news." pic.twitter.com/KfpwCgAwsA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2021

We're ten minutes into Jen Psaki's first Biden White House press briefing and she hasn't even told one lie about crowd size. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 21, 2021

Jen Psaki is giving the first White House press briefing of the post Kayleigh McEnany Era, and it is SO refreshing not to be treated to a firehose spray of lies. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 21, 2021

Watching this briefing with Jen Psaki is just so…professional and normal. This is what we fought for. Normalcy. We never thought we would agree on everything but we wanted decency and a respectful dialogue. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 21, 2021

Jen Psaki is as refreshing as the return of truth and democracy. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 21, 2021

So there you have it! It wasn’t a terribly exciting press conference. But that, of course, is what made it feel so good.