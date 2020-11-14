A week after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, supporters of the former vice president’s losing opponent, one Donald Trump descended upon Washington D.C. They called it the “Million MAGA March,” stealing an idea from the “Million Man March” of 1995, which asked the nation’s African Americans to fill the nation’s capital. That one “only” scored about 400,000 people. But Trump’s outgoing press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, claimed this one actually lived up to its ambitious, if not impossible, name. It didn’t.

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

While official tallies have yet to come in, even Fox News has claimed attendance was only in the thousands — far less than even 10,000, let alone one million. Still, McEnany — the soon-to-be former president’s third press secretary, who’s received even worse reviews than predecessors Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sean Spicer — took to Twitter to claim there were over a million attendees. She even posted two pictures of clogged streets of mostly maskless attendees. There definitely weren’t a million of them.

In fact, even by late morning, it actually looked more like this.

An aerial shot of the “Million MAGA March,” via @shomaristone pic.twitter.com/0NUlk3V9il — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020

McEnany’s tall claim — for a president who himself loves to exaggerate his successes and grossly inflate numbers — was met with widespread mockery over Twitter, with many questioning her counting skills.

You must know that’s not a million people — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 14, 2020

If MAGA Lunatics like Kayleigh McEnazi think the thousand proud boys terrorist MAGA March is 1M people, I can see why the election results confuse them. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 14, 2020

Kayleigh always lost the game at the county fair where you had to guess the number of jellybeans in the jar https://t.co/4RC0GLRedo — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 14, 2020

Person 1: 246 Person 2: 194 Kayleigh McEnany: Eleventy trillion. pic.twitter.com/0ZoCHrMjAX — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 14, 2020

Charlie Kirk: Millions turned up Kayleigh McLiar: Billions turned up Park services: 11,666 turned up — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) November 14, 2020

If Kayleigh's calculations are correct, the last Marlins game I saw had a paid attendance of 20 million https://t.co/uPwgMMGtr2 pic.twitter.com/3cdQ2xgKo6 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) November 14, 2020

This is 100,000 people. You tell me, does the maga march thing look like ten times this? C'mon Kayleigh. pic.twitter.com/w3OyGETKul — WernerKlopek (@DrWernerKlopek) November 14, 2020

Not a million and Trump lost. — Wes Walser (@WalserWes) November 14, 2020

A number of people did a side-by-side comparison with the 2017 Women’s March — the largest single-day protest in American history, with just under half a million people participating across the nation. Just so you know what that looks like.

To be clear: THIS is what a MILLION MARCH looks like. The WOMEN'S MARCH January 2017. @PressSec Not a paltry group of 2k.#SorryToBurstYourBubbleBut pic.twitter.com/1JG4ZBCsnY — Lindy (@LindyDeKoven) November 14, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany @PressSec thinks that there are one million racists marching in DC right now (on the left). But, this is what more than a million looks like (on the right). pic.twitter.com/ZPQ0GpjhhP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 14, 2020

Hey, if @PressSec thinks today's photo is "over a million," then how many would she say is in this photo from the Women's March? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/g5iRmngjzg — Anna Ocean (@aannaaocean) November 14, 2020

Some were even less charitable, calling McEnany just another lying Trump press secretary.

Kayleigh on her first day: “I will always tell the truth” Kayleigh today: “despite what your eyes clearly tell you, these hundreds of people are actually a million people” Welcome to the club pic.twitter.com/eNL8BjnZ4b — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) November 14, 2020

But she did help the Trump administration come full circle, ending its reign by inflating supporter numbers.

It started with a @PressSec lying about crowd size and that’s how it will end. Also, did I hallucinate a press sec who never held a press conference? — melania’s divorce lawyer (@KaraLA) November 14, 2020

As for Trump? He golfed instead.

Trump could’ve delivered a rousing speech to his followers at the Million MAGA March but instead he opted to drive through them so he could play golf. pic.twitter.com/HHH8wQVsyf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2020

There are literally a few hundred people, and he's headed to his country club — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 14, 2020

One last thing: Here’s a reminder that Kayleigh McEnany is about to be without a job.