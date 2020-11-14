Getty Image
People Are Dragging Kayleigh McEnany For Greatly Overestimating How Many People Attended The ‘Million MAGA March’

A week after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, supporters of the former vice president’s losing opponent, one Donald Trump descended upon Washington D.C. They called it the “Million MAGA March,” stealing an idea from the “Million Man March” of 1995, which asked the nation’s African Americans to fill the nation’s capital. That one “only” scored about 400,000 people. But Trump’s outgoing press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, claimed this one actually lived up to its ambitious, if not impossible, name. It didn’t.

While official tallies have yet to come in, even Fox News has claimed attendance was only in the thousands — far less than even 10,000, let alone one million. Still, McEnany — the soon-to-be former president’s third press secretary, who’s received even worse reviews than predecessors Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sean Spicer — took to Twitter to claim there were over a million attendees. She even posted two pictures of clogged streets of mostly maskless attendees. There definitely weren’t a million of them.

In fact, even by late morning, it actually looked more like this.

McEnany’s tall claim — for a president who himself loves to exaggerate his successes and grossly inflate numbers — was met with widespread mockery over Twitter, with many questioning her counting skills.

A number of people did a side-by-side comparison with the 2017 Women’s March — the largest single-day protest in American history, with just under half a million people participating across the nation. Just so you know what that looks like.

Some were even less charitable, calling McEnany just another lying Trump press secretary.

But she did help the Trump administration come full circle, ending its reign by inflating supporter numbers.

As for Trump? He golfed instead.

One last thing: Here’s a reminder that Kayleigh McEnany is about to be without a job.

