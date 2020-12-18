In a recent interview with Glamour, Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon was asked whether it’s possible for Democrats and Republicans to compromise. “That’s what we need. The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” she said. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.” This — O’Malley Dillon using an extremely light swear word — was enough to (ahem) trigger White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Biden Campaign Manager called us ‘F***ers’ !!! She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for ‘unity’ while shouting that we are ‘assaulting democracy:’ They think we are deplorable, irredeemable ‘F***ers.’ SICK,” McEnany tweeted, conveniently forgetting that she works for someone who called Mexicans “rapists” and white supremacists “very fine people,” who bragged about sexually assaulting women, who frequently gives insulting nicknames to anyone he disagrees with, who… the list goes on. But one Democrats says “f*ckers” once and it’s all over.

McEnany certainly hasn’t said anything “deplorable” in her past, though, right?

Hey Kayleigh. This you? Hypocrite pic.twitter.com/A1DCVhjsel — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 17, 2020

Hey Kayleigh, remember when you tweeted this?

You didn’t use the “f” word in your racist tweet, but it was still a lying, evil, racist tweet. It’s amazing how so many fake Christians, can so easily take the “holier than thou position”, when confronted with their own vitriol. pic.twitter.com/fWEuhBy9wI — ilgattomorte, that's Dr. Morte, Esq, you f**kers (@ilgattomorte) December 18, 2020

This tweet is everything you need to know about Kayleigh McEnany pic.twitter.com/gdEtQJXo8x — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) December 17, 2020

How is this tweet from Kayleigh McEnemy not more in the public eye? Yikes!😳 https://t.co/8FGuf211Ad — Zuzu Briar (@ZuzuBriar) December 18, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany once joked that Obama had a brother who lived in a hut in Kenya. https://t.co/64jq4bd50j — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 17, 2020

Get off your high horse Kayleigh. You said this about President Obama. Your own boss brags about grabbing pussy and kissing just because, you know, when your @realDonaldTrump you think you can get away with any sexual assault and insults of women, men and anyone but enablers. https://t.co/2DzbARwuEC — Be Humane (@Be__Humane) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh is very, sincerely offended https://t.co/zdPUU1GQ4P — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh, did you have anything to say to @RepTedYoho after he called @AOC a “f*cking b*tch”? Or is this a question for the White House since you will inevitably avoid answering it? https://t.co/jG7QxeQjZf — Emma Silverman (@EmmaSilverman1) December 17, 2020

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas got involved, too.

Hey Kayleigh, remember when you used the title of our show to make a racist birther joke about President Obama? Yeah, you were a real fucker to do that. Here it is if you forgot: *"How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he's still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows)* https://t.co/5cbeaw93IJ — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) December 17, 2020

“Make America Great Again” isn’t the defining slogan of the Trump administration. It’s “there’s always a tweet.”