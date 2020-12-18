Getty Image
A Resurfaced Kayleigh McEnany Tweet Is Being Used To Mock Her Pearl-Clutching Over A Biden Staffer Calling Republicans ‘F*ckers’

Senior Pop Culture Editor

In a recent interview with Glamour, Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon was asked whether it’s possible for Democrats and Republicans to compromise. “That’s what we need. The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” she said. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.” This — O’Malley Dillon using an extremely light swear word — was enough to (ahem) trigger White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Biden Campaign Manager called us ‘F***ers’ !!! She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for ‘unity’ while shouting that we are ‘assaulting democracy:’ They think we are deplorable, irredeemable ‘F***ers.’ SICK,” McEnany tweeted, conveniently forgetting that she works for someone who called Mexicans “rapists” and white supremacists “very fine people,” who bragged about sexually assaulting women, who frequently gives insulting nicknames to anyone he disagrees with, who… the list goes on. But one Democrats says “f*ckers” once and it’s all over.

McEnany certainly hasn’t said anything “deplorable” in her past, though, right?

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas got involved, too.

“Make America Great Again” isn’t the defining slogan of the Trump administration. It’s “there’s always a tweet.”

