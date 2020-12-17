Getty Image
Marco Rubio Is Being Torched As A Hypocrite For Pearl-Clutching Over An F-Bomb About The GOP By An Incoming Biden Staffer

Marco Rubio’s seriously upset about Republicans being called “a bunch of f*ckers” by an incoming Biden White House staffer. People are really letting him have it in response, and there’s nothing quite like a Rubio roasting on Twitter. These things happen periodically, including the aftermath of the Florida senator “honoring” the late John Lewis by posting a photo of Elijah Cummings and when Rubio botched a meme about a Republican “wave.” Another Rubio roasting has been kind-of overdue, and people were likely itching for it, which is why they pounced when Rubio got very upset over profanity by Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff.

Jen O’Malley Dillon (who also worked as Biden’s campaign manager) made the offending remark while speaking to Glamour about how Biden clicked with voters over his desire for unity:

The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.

Yeah, there was backlash. Incoming White House Comms Director Kate Bedingfield responded by calling Dillon’s words “spicy language” but ultimately praised the message of unity. However, Rubio doesn’t feel that unity and an F-bomb can possibly coexist. “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?” Rubio tweeted. “Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers.”

The backlash to the backlash was swift. People were very quick to remind Rubio that he supported the president who said of women, “Grab ’em by the p***y.” And they’re reminding Rubio that he previously condemned Trump as an “embarrassment” before wholeheartedly throwing himself onto the MAGA train for four years.

Is “f*ckers” any worse than “locker room talk,” Marco? It’s a valid question.

