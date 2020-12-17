Marco Rubio’s seriously upset about Republicans being called “a bunch of f*ckers” by an incoming Biden White House staffer. People are really letting him have it in response, and there’s nothing quite like a Rubio roasting on Twitter. These things happen periodically, including the aftermath of the Florida senator “honoring” the late John Lewis by posting a photo of Elijah Cummings and when Rubio botched a meme about a Republican “wave.” Another Rubio roasting has been kind-of overdue, and people were likely itching for it, which is why they pounced when Rubio got very upset over profanity by Biden’s incoming deputy chief of staff.

Jen O’Malley Dillon (who also worked as Biden’s campaign manager) made the offending remark while speaking to Glamour about how Biden clicked with voters over his desire for unity:

The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, “You think you can work with Republicans?” I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.

Yeah, there was backlash. Incoming White House Comms Director Kate Bedingfield responded by calling Dillon’s words “spicy language” but ultimately praised the message of unity. However, Rubio doesn’t feel that unity and an F-bomb can possibly coexist. “Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?” Rubio tweeted. “Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers.”

Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 17, 2020

The backlash to the backlash was swift. People were very quick to remind Rubio that he supported the president who said of women, “Grab ’em by the p***y.” And they’re reminding Rubio that he previously condemned Trump as an “embarrassment” before wholeheartedly throwing himself onto the MAGA train for four years.

“Grab em by the pussy” Marco. That’s more the style you are cool with. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 17, 2020

But “Grab ‘em by the p***y” didn’t bother you a bit, right, Marco? — Rob (@robbrazo) December 17, 2020

After carrying water for Trump for four years, you don’t get to act offended by anything ever again. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 17, 2020

You think that's bad, our current President wants to grab ALL females by their private parts because he has star status, it's on tape, surprised you never heard it. Or how about when the current administration wanted to let the all the blue states suffer with COVID? — Sue wears a mask. You should too. BLM. (@SueBanski) December 17, 2020

You literally do not want unity and healing as this tweet proves. — Mean Ol' Hispanic – #BLM ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏿🤘🏼 (@ThePenciler) December 17, 2020

Wanna know what Marco really thinks? Read how he talked about trump in 2016.

“I think he’s already an embarrassment,” Rubio said. “People around the world are watching this debate and this campaign and wondering what’s happening here, because the things he says are nonsensical.” — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 17, 2020

Is “f*ckers” any worse than “locker room talk,” Marco? It’s a valid question.