Former senior counselor to the President of the United States Kellyanne Conway abruptly resigned from the White House last fall due to conflict at home, which involved her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia, announcing that she would be seeking emancipation from her parents (her father is George Conway, who co-founded The Lincoln Project). At the time, Claudia had tweeted that she wasn’t seeking emancipation because of Kellyanne’s job but, instead, “because of years of childhood trauma and abuse.” Late last week, the situation appeared to have intensified once more with TMZ reporting that law enforcement had carried out a welfare check on Claudia (who often posts on TikTok) after the teen had “secretly recorded and posted a video showing her mom screaming and swearing at her.”

Now, Variety is reporting that Twitter is investigating an incident in which Kellyanne has been accused of posting a topless photo of Claudia. The posting in question is said to have occurred on Twitter’s Fleets feature (in which posts evaporate after 24 hours), and Twitter users reportedly documented the Fleet before it was removed. Variety has more on Claudia’s TikTok confirmation that the photo was real and her appeal to fellow social media users:

On TikTok, Claudia Conway on Monday posted videos confirming that the picture was authentic; those have since been deleted from her TikTok account but Twitter users reposted copies of the videos. In the videos, a visibly upset Claudia Conway speculated that her mother may have accidentally posted the image. “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she said. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.” In one of the TikTok videos, Claudia Conway said that “nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to fucking jail.”

Claudia’s response surfaced on Twitter in this video, in which she confirms the photo’s authenticity and says it was on her phone, which she says has been taken away by Kellyanne on multiple occasions.

Kellyanne Conway posted her minor daughters nudes. Let's talk about why tf those were on her phone to begin with, or the fact that is distribution of child pornography. The lasting psychological effect this will have on her daughter…go to hell, @KellyannePolls pic.twitter.com/u4xzn3wDxN — Charli (@charlideebee) January 26, 2021

Social media users also documented Claudia’s TikTok posts, in which she continued to react and posted in Morse Code. Translations appear to point toward pleas of “Please get people to talk about this,” “Im okay but scared AF spread awareness pls,” and “Please spread awareness AB this because I cant.”

um can we please talk about abusive mother kellyanne conway leaking her 16 year old daughter's nudes in a fleet while claudia fights for emancipation… she is literally begging in MORSE FUCKING CODE for people to help her on tiktok pic.twitter.com/L58aW8eNqo — sofie halili (@literallysofie) January 26, 2021

kellyanne conway literally leaked her underage daughter’s nudes and now she’s on tiktok saying she’s scared and begging for help in MORSE CODE how is this real life someone help claudia conway pic.twitter.com/2a7RriaABQ — marianna (best ass on this app) (@itsmariannnna) January 26, 2021

The New York Post contacted Kellyanne (by phone), who stated that she was “sitting here with Claudia,” before declaring, “We have no comment” and disconnecting the call.

(Via Variety, TMZ & New York Post)