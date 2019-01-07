Getty Image

The biggest drama on Golden Globes Sunday had nothing to do with Bohemian Rhapsody. Nope, the real intrigue surrounded the Jenner family.

Over the weekend, matriarch Kris tweeted, “I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become.” She didn’t say what Kendall was announcing, although many close followers of the Jenner/Kardashian clan believed the world’s highest-paid model was going to possibly come out. Or if not that, something equally noteworthy, especially after Kendall said in a video, “I can help you, and it’s OK. I experience it, and I’m very normal. And I understand you. I can connect with you, and try and help.”

Nope. It turns out she’s only hawking pimple cream, via Elle: