The mid-1990s breakout star of Hercules is still mostly known for, well, Hercules, but he has been branching out. Kevin Sorbo’s now also known for his conspiracy-theory loving, right-wing ways on Twitter, so it’s no surprise that he’s an anti-masker, too. He did, after all, pin this freedom-hugging sentence to the top of his Twitter profile: “Raise your hand if you’re more concerned about losing your Constitutional rights than you are about Covid.”

Well, Sorbo resides in California, where he’s advocated for Photoshop-induced succession, and that’s about the same level of willful blindness that he apparently took while striding into a Starbucks this week. The state’s heading back into mask-mandate mode, and Starbucks (as a private company, which obviously requires clothing of its customers and also requires masks) is already on the assignment. In response, Sorbo claimed/confessed/bragged that he threw a massive public tantrum. He declared that this was the first time this has ever happened, and it’s a heck of a hill to die on.

“i’m not proud of this but i just made a scene in public for the first time in my life,” Sorbo tweeted. “I walked into Starbucks and they asked me to put a mask on. I yelled this is BS. I turned around and walked out. I know what you’re thinking… My first mistake was walking into a Starbucks!”

i’m not proud of this but i just made a scene in public for the first time in my life. I walked into Starbucks and they asked me to put a mask on. I yelled this is BS. I turned around and walked out. I know what you’re thinking… My first mistake was walking into a Starbucks! — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 20, 2021

In response to Sorbo freaking out over “freedom,” people had absolutely no sympathy for him not pitching in to help protect others with a small strip of fabric.

My first mistake was reading this dribble.

Now that I have wasted that time, I may as well waste some more.

You’re a grown ass man whine tweeting about throwing a tantrum in a coffee shop because you were asked to put on a mask.

So no, you shouldn’t be proud of yourself, Karen. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 20, 2021

Do you get upset that they require you to wear shirts, pants and shoes? Cry more snowflake — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 20, 2021

Wow, I didn't realize Kevin Sorbo wanted to tweet about this! You see, I was at that Starbucks. Kevin Sorbo walked in there without a mask, and the barista told him to put it on. It's true that he did yell, "This is BS!" but he had tears welling up in his eyes. — cspamus2 (@cspamus2) July 21, 2021

lol literally you pic.twitter.com/ArJrg0Kf4Y — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) July 21, 2021

What a precious, fragile flower you are… pic.twitter.com/dhZ0ILhogg — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 21, 2021

idk. I think your first mistake was not renewing your Hercules contract and torpedoing your career — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) July 21, 2021

1st mistake was being a maskless asshole. — Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) July 20, 2021

You might think you’re a superhero but you’re not. Ask the people who have had Covid and you’ll know it’s not just the flu. And masks protect everyone. Everyone needs to be vaccinated also! — Ann-dee (@Picassolady1) July 20, 2021

Wow.. so brave…way to stand up against the high school kid working during a pandemic in a high risk environment. 🙄 make sure you tell your doctors you don't believe in masks during your next surgery. — Krys Frei ⛦ (@FreiKrystian) July 20, 2021

Private businesses can and will do as they please. This is more about you're entitlement than anything else. — Chris D'Agosta (@cpdagosta) July 20, 2021

Also, a good point here: if he’s not proud of what he did, why did Sorbo run to social media to spread the word?