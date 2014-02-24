Kiefer Sutherland Says He’ll Have A Story In A New ‘Mortal Kombat’ Game

In an interview with IGN about voicing Big Boss in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Kiefer Sutherland revealed his participation in a different, not-yet-announced video game in the Mortal Kombat series. Were we supposed to know about this, or does Sutherland just not care about keeping it a secret? (Probably the latter. Is this guy ever not happily drunk?)

“I did Mortal Kombat, and that’s such a huge game, but it’s so not like [Metal Gear Solid V].”

Sutherland’s been working on Metal Gear Solid for over a year, but said he completed Mortal Kombat “pretty quickly compared to [Metal Gear Solid V].” He did not specify his role.

Was he wearing pants during this interview? We’re putting the odds of pantslessness at 24 to 1.

IGN couldn’t get a confirmation of a new Mortal Kombat game from Warner Brothers or NetherRealm, but we’re assuming Sutherland was being honest about what he thought he was working on, at least. He could have been voice acting in a coat closet while halfway into a bottle of Cuervo. Just having a story.

Anyway, we hope he’s voicing a supernatural pirate whose finishing move is turning opponents into a Christmas tree and then tackling it.

